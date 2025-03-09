One Free Agent That Can Help the Rams Defensive Problem
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come.
The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
The defense was special last season, and they will only get better this offseason. The Rams defense was the unit that kept them in games and gave them the chance to get back into the division race and end up winning it in 2024. The Rams young defense also showed out in the playoffs.
The Rams defense found success because of the defensive line and the pass rush they had. It gave defensive coordinator Chris Shula the ability to only have to rush four and they still got after the quarterback.
Even with the Rams defense being one of the best last season, they did struggle in stopping the run all of last season. That flaw did not show up a lot because the Rams did a great job in getting sacks and setting up opposing offenses in passing situations.
The Rams can fix that flaw in free agency. One player the Rams can go after is linebacker Harold Landry III. Landry play last season with the Tennessee Titans. He had a good season but the Titans released him this past week.
The Rams will benefit from having Landry in the middle of their defense. He is good at reading offenses and can help stop the run, in coverage, and help get to the quarterback.
The Rams would not have to break the bank as well. They can bring Landry in on a team friendly contract. If the Rams want to be serious contenders next season, they have to fill up the missing pieces they have on the defensive side and the linebacker position is one of them.
