Outrageous Claims Rams Are Interested in Trading Stafford to Giants Are Flawed
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has been heavily linked to the New York Giants for reasons unknown to mankind and thus, certain sports media personalities have made inquiries about the possibility. Perhaps the most notable was Colin Cowherd who stated that the Rams would be willing to trade their veteran gunslinger to the Giants for the third overall pick in the 2025 Draft.
Cowherd would go on to say that the Rams would then trade the third-overall pick back in order to gain more picks to then trade up in 2026 for their QB of the future. Cowherd also suggests Aaron Rodgers would fill in until that 2026 successor is ready.
First of all, that would be the most idiotic front-office move in franchise history and this was a team that traded away Jerome Bettis in his prime.
Secondly, there is zero truth in Cowherd's words. While Stafford is not guaranteed to return, there has been no indication within the Rams facility that a deal won't get done, and the team is committed to retaining their Super Bowl-winning QB.
Let's talk about the absurdity of Cowherd's proposal. Let's break in down piece by piece.
So, the Rams acquire the third overall pick in this hypothetical scenario. Who gives up the capital to trade up for the third overall pick? If the Giants, as Cowherd said, do not like the 2025 QB class, wouldn't that mean that multiple teams share the same opinion? We are talking about QBs here, the most scrutinized position in draft evaluations.
Is Cam Ward available in this scenario? If so, who trades for him? The Patriots have their QB at 4, the Jaguars have their QB at 5, Raiders can wait at 6. The Jets? Maybe. The Saints at 9? They can't afford to give up draft picks, they'll need cheap contracts. Colts at 14 if they go away from Richardson? Seattle at 18? Yeah, I'm sure the Rams are willing to make that type of deal with a division rival. Pittsburgh? Because the Steelers are known for trading massive amounts of the draft capital.
Even if Ward is gone and Sheduer Sanders is left. The Raiders are not going to give up much to hop two teams that aren't going to select him so the Rams may have to make the selection regardless.
Plus who says a QB will be good enough or be available to trade for in 2026? In 2024, the first three picks were quarterbacks and none of the teams that selected them were going to trade back and not grab their guy. So in Cowherd's mind, the Rams' plan is that a team is going to be so bad that they get a top draft pick but they also have their QB of the future on their roster? That's bold.
And Aaron Rodgers. Let's be for real. I've suggested Rodgers in the past if Stafford retired or forced his way out from the team but for the Rams to willingly trade away Stafford for a clearly diminished product that stirs up drama, has massive health issues, and hasn't won an NFC championship game since 2011, that's a leap too far.
Plus this whole LaFleur connection between Mike and Matt like Matt wasn't influential in trading up for Jordan Love.
Can we get serious about the Stafford situation? The Rams are in win-now mode. Nothing about this is win now.
Also, what happened the last time Les Snead traded up to draft a quarterback? Oh yeah, the Rams traded him (Jared Goff) and two additional first-round selections to Detroit for Stafford.
