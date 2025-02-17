Perfect Free Agent Target Just Became Available for Rams
The Los Angeles Rams didn't have a whole lot of glaring needs this past season, but there was one hole that was fairly significant: cornerback.
The Rams laid claim to probably one of the worst cornerback situations of any contender in 2024, as the group of Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cobie Durant did not exactly impress.
As a result, the cornerback position is an area Los Angeles absolutely must address in the coming months, and a perfect target just became available for Sean McVay's club: Kendall Fuller.
The Miami Dolphins shockingly released Fuller, who signed a two-year deal with the club last offseason. He played pretty well in 2024, registering 50 tackles and seven passes defended while posting an overall grade of 66.2 at Pro Football Focus.
Yes, Fuller was limited to 11 games due to injuries, but when he was on the field, he was productive, and he should absolutely pique the Rams' interest.
Los Angeles does have a bit of money to spend this offseason, and the good news is that Fuller should not break the bank. The Rams could probably nab him on a one-year deal, so it's definitely an avenue the team should explore.
Fuller is now 30 years old, so while he isn't young anymore, he isn't ancient, either. He could fit right in with Los Angeles' current timeline considering that the Rams are trying to contend for a Super Bowl.
The former Washington Commanders star would represent a significant upgrade over what Los Angeles currently has at corner and would bring some much-needed veteran savvy and experience to a very youthful secondary.
Of course, Fuller would not represent a be-all-end-all answer for the Rams, as they should still probably target a cornerback in the NFL Draft (or potentially a bigger name in free agency).
However, there is no doubt that Fuller would help Los Angeles, and the Rams would absolutely be a better squad with him on the roster.
It's important to note that the Virginia Tech product is just two years removed from racking up 79 tackles, a couple of interceptions and nine passes defended.
