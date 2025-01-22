Playing Les Snead: First Rams Seven Round Mock of 2025
As the NFL wraps up its season, the Rams are focused on building a title contender in 2025. With most of their pieces already in place, there's an expanded emphasis on quality of quantity. While the NFL has yet to distribute their compensatory picks, the Rams are not expected to receive any so this would be an exploration into what could happen during the three day NFL Draft.
Note: 1.26 will mean round one, pick 26. The number before the decimal is the round, the number after is the position they were picked in regards to the entire draft.
1.26: Trade! The Rams trade their 26th overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens for selections 27 and 244. The Ravens select Cameron Williams, T, Texas.
1.27: Trade! The Rams trade picks 27 and 244 (both from Baltimore) to the Dallas Cowboys for pick 44, Dallas' 2026 second-round selection and third-round selection. Dallas selects Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama with pick 27 and Duce Chestnut, CB, Syracuse with pick 244.
2.44: The Rams select Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford.
3.90: Trade! The Rams trade pick 90 to the New York Jets for picks 92 and 209. The Jets select Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa with the 90th pick.
3.92: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
3.100: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
4.125: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
6.191: Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State
6.202: Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU
7.209: Teddye Buchanan, LB, California
To conduct this draft simulation, we used a simulator provided by our friends at Pro Football Network. PFN recently named Rams OLB Jared Verse as their Defensive Rookie of the Year with the man from Florida State receiving 12 out of 15 votes.
In this mock draft, the Rams addressed an immediate need at receiver and whether the Rams move on from Cooper Kupp or not, Ayomanor will be a day one starter. Carson Schwesinger could replace Christian Rozeboom without issue and Davison Igbinosun can get handsy but for a cornerback room with a lot of unknowns past 2025, he's will be an excellent player by his second year in the league.
Ollie Gordon II could lead to a prolific running back tandem with Kyren Williams, Seth McLaughlin was the best center in college football before injury and would be a perfect backup/ developmental piece. Tyler Batty is a rotational player but will make a name on special teams as will Teddye Buchanan.
Not a bad day in the office to walk out with seven new players and two top 100 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE