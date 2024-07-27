Rams News: Predicting How Many Quarterbacks Will Survive Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams' quarterback situation is straightforward. The team will rely on their Super Bowl-winning quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick, Matthew Stafford. Entering his fourth season with the Rams, Stafford aims to replicate the success of his first year with the team. As training camp approaches, there's no competition for the starting QB role; Stafford is firmly entrenched as the QB1.
The Rams have bolstered their quarterback depth by signing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who is expected to serve as the backup to Stafford. Garoppolo is poised to step in as the interim starter if any issues arise with Stafford. The competition for the third quarterback spot is also worth watching. Stetson Bennett, who took his rookie season off for personal reasons, is in line to secure the QB3 position. The Rams have been discreet about Bennett's situation, though it was evidently serious enough to warrant significant adjustments, including Bennett switching to a flip phone.
Beyond these three, there are no significant challengers for the quarterback positions. Stafford will lead as QB1, Garoppolo will be the primary backup as QB2, and Bennett will likely hold the QB3 spot. The Rams appear set at the quarterback position as they head into the 2024 season, with a clear hierarchy and experienced depth ready to support Stafford.
More Rams: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Pushing For New Contract: Report