Predicting Rams Pro-Bowlers In 2024
The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to capitalize on their success from last season and get back to the postseason. While the team hopes that they will be playing in the Super Bowl, in the chance that they don't, they should have a few players make the Pro Bowl.
If the Rams do get a few players to the Pro Bowl, here are the three biggest candidates for it to happen.
3. Matthew Stafford
The NFC does have some quality quarterbacks in it but Stafford remains one of the better ones. He made the Pro Bowl this past season and will likely do so again. With the offensive weapons that he has to work with, Stafford could be penciled in if he can remain healthy this year. He threw 24 touchdowns last season and will try to add even more to the table under the Rams' explosive offensive attack.
2. Kobie Turner
Turner made the All-Rookie team last season and will look to build on his success this year. Now that Aaron Donald is gone, Turner will be tasked with taking on a larger role in the defensive plans for the Rams. He will have a massive role in the defensive schemes this season but offenses will also be scouting against him more. Last year, he posted nine sacks and if he can get to double-digits this year, he could make his first Pro Bowl.
1. Puka Nacua
The star rookie from last season could reach his second Pro Bowl in the same amount of years, which would be an incredible accomplishment for a former fifth-round pick. Nucua showed impressive chemistry with Stafford and that is expected to continue into this next season. His experience should only help him thrive even more, giving him a great chance to add more accolades to his resume.
More Rams: Rams Late-Round Draft Pick's Mom Favored LA During Draft Process