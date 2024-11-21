Why the Rams Need to Approach Eagles' Offense With Caution
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) will stack up this week against one of the hottest teams in the NFL when the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) come to SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football in Week 12. The number one rushing offense in the league is looking for their seventh-straight win.
It is no surprise that the Eagles possess one of the best offensive units with how many weapons they have at each position. They are the fifth best overall offense, averaging 379.9 total yards per game. Their run game is much better than their passing and it shows in the average game stats.
The Eagles are the best rushing team in the league through 11 weeks, averaging 181.3 yards per game on the ground. All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley has been nothing short of incredible this season, totaling 1,137 yards, eight rushing touchdowns, and two receiving.
Barkley selected the Eagles in free agency after six seasons with the New York Giants. He signed a three-year , $37.75 million contract, keeping him in Philadelphia through 2027. One of the league's best rushers has thrived in an offense littered with talent and dangerous weapons.
Not to mention, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the team's second-leading rusher with 417 yards and a whopping 11 rushing touchdowns. Barkley and Hurts have combined for all 19 of the Eagles' rushing touchdowns this season. They rely heavily on those two to create most of their offense.
The passing attack has not been nearly as successful this season as they rank 22nd across the league in average passing yards per game (198.6). They are a much better running team even with multiple receiving threats across the field.
Hurts has already surpassed 2,000 passing yards this season (2,197) and has 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He got off to a shaky start to the season with four interceptions in his first three games, and has thrown just one in his last seven.
The top two pass catchers rival the Rams for the best receiver duo in the league. Three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown leads the team with 618 receiving yards with three touchdowns. Fourth-year star wide out DeVonta Smith has 516 yards and four touchdowns. The pair have been dangerous all year.
The offensive line protection has been decent this season as Hurts has been sacked 28 times. The Rams will have opportunities to get the quarterback and are riding high off a three sack game agianst the Patriots in Week 11..
