Rams News: Pro Bowl Free Agent Signing Explains Decision to Join LA
Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams made a big move to protect aging Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford, when they signed former Detroit Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson in free agency to a three-season, $51 million contract.
While chatting with Rams broadcasters J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr on the team's YouTube channel, the 6-foot-4, 311-pound Ohio State product — a one-time Pro Bowler in 2021 — revealed his primary thinking behind jumping ship from the only pro club he's ever known. He's still recuperating from a knee injury that knocked him out late in 2023, limiting him to just 12 available contests. He is slated to start next to left guard-turned-center Steve Avila.
“It definitely came down to a few teams but here, obviously, the weather is absolutely incredibly. Every day is beautiful. But, No. 9 [Stafford],” Jackson said. “I had Matthew my rookie year [with the Lions] and I knew what he brought to the table and I knew he could bring us all the way. And from the outside looking in, we had a lot of carryover in Detroit and I got along well with those guys. Greg, Brad (Holmes), Jared (Goff) and they all loved it out here and I figured they’re my kind of guys.”
The 27-year-old's reunion with Stafford should reinvigorate Los Angeles' O-line, and clearly speaks to the enthusiasm that Stafford elicits in his players. L.A. is looking to build on a 10-7 finish to its 2023 run, which ended in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.