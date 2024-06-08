Ram Digest

Rams News: Pro Bowl Free Agent Signing Explains Decision to Join LA

The Rams inked him to a lucrative three-year deal.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs the offense as guard Jonah Jackson (73) and tackle Penei Sewell (58) listen in against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs the offense as guard Jonah Jackson (73) and tackle Penei Sewell (58) listen in against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams made a big move to protect aging Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford, when they signed former Detroit Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson in free agency to a three-season, $51 million contract.

While chatting with Rams broadcasters J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr on the team's YouTube channel, the 6-foot-4, 311-pound Ohio State product — a one-time Pro Bowler in 2021 — revealed his primary thinking behind jumping ship from the only pro club he's ever known. He's still recuperating from a knee injury that knocked him out late in 2023, limiting him to just 12 available contests. He is slated to start next to left guard-turned-center Steve Avila.

“It definitely came down to a few teams but here, obviously, the weather is absolutely incredibly. Every day is beautiful. But, No. 9 [Stafford],” Jackson said. “I had Matthew my rookie year [with the Lions] and I knew what he brought to the table and I knew he could bring us all the way. And from the outside looking in, we had a lot of carryover in Detroit and I got along well with those guys. Greg, Brad (Holmes), Jared (Goff) and they all loved it out here and I figured they’re my kind of guys.”

The 27-year-old's reunion with Stafford should reinvigorate Los Angeles' O-line, and clearly speaks to the enthusiasm that Stafford elicits in his players. L.A. is looking to build on a 10-7 finish to its 2023 run, which ended in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

