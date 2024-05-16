Ram News: A Soft Spot in LA's 2024 Schedule for Stacking Wins
The 2024 season schedule for the Los Angeles Rams dropped and the view has shifted toward the new year. After a surprising playoff appearance last season, the Rams are looking to build off that success and go even further.
While the team does have a few hard games on the schedule, they also have a section of games in the middle part of the season that should be easy wins. Los Angeles should look to take advantage of this fact and pile up victories for their playoff chase.
Week 7-11 gives the Rams a great opportunity to get some easier wins. They hold a bye in Week 6 so they should be well rested for this.
They play the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings at home, followed by a trip to Seattle with the Seahawks. They then host the Miami Dolphins, which is the toughest game in this stretch and then travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots.
Three of these five teams aren't expected to be heavy contenders for the postseason next year, while Seattle remains a wild card on where they will end up. This run of games will tell us a lot about the Rams this season, proving if they are a true contender or not.
More Rams: Kyren Williams Reacts to Game Tape of Pro Bowl Free Agent Signing