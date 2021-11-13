Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

    The Rams have released their Saturday injury report ahead of the Week 10 game against the 49ers.
    Author:

    Rams coach Sean McVay sounded optimistic during his Saturday press conference that both of his newly added players – outside linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – are trending in the direction of playing Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

    As for center Brian Allen, McVay said he's hopeful he'll be able to play this week. McVay added that Allen was going to attempt to practice Saturday for the first time all week as tries to overcome an elbow injury.

    Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Saturday injury report before the Week 10 matchup inside Levi's Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • CB Darious Williams (ankle)
    • WR Robert Woods (knee)
    • WR Ben Skowronek (thigh)
    • CB Dont'e Deayon (thigh)
    • OLB Leonard Floyd (rest)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • OL Brian Allen (elbow)
    • OLB Von Miller (ankle)

    Full participant (FP)

    • RB Buddy Howell (ankle)
    • OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
    • OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)

    Game designation

    OUT: WR Robert Woods

    QUESTIONABLE: OL Brian Allen, OLB Von Miller, CB Darious Williams, WR Ben Skowronek, CB Dont'e Deayon

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0015
    Play

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

    The Rams have released their Saturday injury report ahead of the Week 10 game against the 49ers.

    16 seconds ago
    IMG_1147
    Play

    Rams Expect OLB Von Miller to Play in Week 10 vs. 49ers, Barring Any Setbacks

    Rams OLB Von Miller is trending in the direction of playing in Week 10 against the 49ers.

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1144
    Play

    Rams at 49ers: Week 10 Prediction & Picks

    Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams at 49ers Week 10 matchup.

    2 hours ago

    49ers Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)
    • DL Maurice Hurst (calf)
    • CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle)
    • WR Mohammed Sanu (WR)
    • S Travon Wilson (foot)
    • DL Arik Armstead (neck)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • DB Jimmie Ward (quad)
    • CB Josh Norman (rib)
    • DE Arden Key (oblique)

    Full participant (FP)

    • C Alex Mack (rest)
    • T Trent Williams (rest)
    • TE George Kittle (calf)
    • RB Elijah Mitchell (rib)
    • CB Emmanuel Moseley (neck)
    • T Tom Compton (personal matter)

    Game designation

    OUT: RB JaMycal Hasty, DL Maurice Hurst, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, WR Mohammed Sanu, S Travon Wilson

    QUESTIONABLE: DB Jimmie Ward, CB Josh Norman, DE Arden Key

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-0015
    News

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

    16 seconds ago
    IMG_1147
    News

    Rams Expect OLB Von Miller to Play in Week 10 vs. 49ers, Barring Any Setbacks

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1144
    News

    Rams at 49ers: Week 10 Prediction & Picks

    2 hours ago
    IMG_1146
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers

    3 hours ago
    IMG_1145
    News

    Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

    3 hours ago
    IMG-0194
    News

    Rams GM Les Snead 'Not Concerned' With Odell Beckham Jr.'s Fit Alongside Other Receivers

    5 hours ago
    IMG-0014
    News

    Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

    21 hours ago
    IMG-1057
    News

    Examining How WR Odell Beckham Jr. Fits With the Rams

    Nov 12, 2021