Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

The Rams have released their Saturday injury report ahead of the Week 10 game against the 49ers.

Rams coach Sean McVay sounded optimistic during his Saturday press conference that both of his newly added players – outside linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – are trending in the direction of playing Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

As for center Brian Allen, McVay said he's hopeful he'll be able to play this week. McVay added that Allen was going to attempt to practice Saturday for the first time all week as tries to overcome an elbow injury.

Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Saturday injury report before the Week 10 matchup inside Levi's Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

CB Darious Williams (ankle)

WR Robert Woods (knee)

WR Ben Skowronek (thigh)

CB Dont'e Deayon (thigh)

OLB Leonard Floyd (rest)

Limited participant (LP)

OL Brian Allen (elbow)

OLB Von Miller (ankle)

Full participant (FP)

RB Buddy Howell (ankle)

OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)

OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)

Game designation

OUT: WR Robert Woods

QUESTIONABLE: OL Brian Allen, OLB Von Miller, CB Darious Williams, WR Ben Skowronek, CB Dont'e Deayon

49ers Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle)

WR Mohammed Sanu (WR)

S Travon Wilson (foot)

DL Arik Armstead (neck)

Limited participant (LP)

DB Jimmie Ward (quad)

CB Josh Norman (rib)

DE Arden Key (oblique)

Full participant (FP)

C Alex Mack (rest)

T Trent Williams (rest)

TE George Kittle (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (neck)

T Tom Compton (personal matter)

Game designation

OUT: RB JaMycal Hasty, DL Maurice Hurst, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, WR Mohammed Sanu, S Travon Wilson

QUESTIONABLE: DB Jimmie Ward, CB Josh Norman, DE Arden Key

