    • November 16, 2021
    Rams at 49ers Halftime Report

    Rams at 49ers halftime report for Week 10.
    Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers halftime report for Week 10.

    Rams first half stats

    • 1st downs: 8
    • 3rd down conversation rate: 1-3
    • Total net yards: 175
    • Rushing yards: 35
    • Passing yards: 140
    • Field goals: 0
    • Penalties: 4 (30 yards)
    • Turnovers: 2

    Halftime score

    49ers 21, Rams 7

    Quick analysis

    • The 49ers are committed to running the ball and they're not going to let up until the Rams prove they have answers to stop it.
    • Matthew Stafford gets intercepted twice in the first half for the second time in two weeks.
    • 49ers safety Jimmie Ward has registered two interceptions.
    • The 49ers have eaten up the clock all throughout the first half, keeping the Rams' offense on the sideline for great periods of time while wearing down the L.A. defense.
    • Deebo Samuel has been the 49ers' do-it-all player in the first half, seeing touches as a running back and catches as a receiver.

    Standout players in the first half

    Rams

    • Matthew Stafford: 13/17, 138 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions
    • Cooper Kupp: 4 catches, 44 yards
    • Odell Beckham Jr.: 2 catches, 18 yards
    • Tyler Higbee: 2 catches, 8 yards
    • Troy Reeder: 7 tackles

    49ers

    • Jimmie Ward: 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups
    • Jimmy Garoppolo: 8/8, 89 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Deebo Samuel: 4 carries, 32 yards, 1 touchdown – 1 catch, 20 yards
    • George Kittle: 4 catches, 43 yards, 1 touchdown

