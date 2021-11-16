Publish date:
Rams at 49ers Halftime Report
Rams at 49ers halftime report for Week 10.
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers halftime report for Week 10.
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 8
- 3rd down conversation rate: 1-3
- Total net yards: 175
- Rushing yards: 35
- Passing yards: 140
- Field goals: 0
- Penalties: 4 (30 yards)
- Turnovers: 2
Halftime score
49ers 21, Rams 7
Quick analysis
- The 49ers are committed to running the ball and they're not going to let up until the Rams prove they have answers to stop it.
- Matthew Stafford gets intercepted twice in the first half for the second time in two weeks.
- 49ers safety Jimmie Ward has registered two interceptions.
- The 49ers have eaten up the clock all throughout the first half, keeping the Rams' offense on the sideline for great periods of time while wearing down the L.A. defense.
- Deebo Samuel has been the 49ers' do-it-all player in the first half, seeing touches as a running back and catches as a receiver.
Standout players in the first half
Rams
- Matthew Stafford: 13/17, 138 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions
- Cooper Kupp: 4 catches, 44 yards
- Odell Beckham Jr.: 2 catches, 18 yards
- Tyler Higbee: 2 catches, 8 yards
- Troy Reeder: 7 tackles
49ers
- Jimmie Ward: 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups
- Jimmy Garoppolo: 8/8, 89 yards, 1 touchdown
- Deebo Samuel: 4 carries, 32 yards, 1 touchdown – 1 catch, 20 yards
- George Kittle: 4 catches, 43 yards, 1 touchdown
