Rams vs. 49ers Halftime Report
Halftime score
Rams 17, 49ers 3
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 10
- 3rd down conversation rate: 7-10
- Total net yards: 149
- Rushing yards: 14
- Passing yards: 135
- Field goals: 1-1
- Penalties: 2 (10 yards)
- Turnovers: 0
Quick analysis
- Cooper Kupp entered the game needing 136 yards for the single-season receiving yards record, and he's on pace to reach that threshold after recording X yards in the first half.
- Cam Akers made his miraculous return, coming back from a torn Achilles in mid-July. He totaled 5 yards on three rushing attempts and two receptions in the first half.
- The Rams owned the time of possession in the first half, holding the ball for double the amount of time the 49ers were on offense.
- In Week 10 when the Rams and 49ers met earlier this season, Matthew Stafford was intercepted on his first two possessions. This time around, he came out with a vengeance, scoring on each of his first three possessions (two touchdowns and one field goal).
Players to note in the first half
Rams
Rams' Week 18 Inactives vs. 49ers
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the 49ers.
Rams vs. 49ers Week 18 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
Here's a look at the final betting odds for the Rams' Week 18 contest against the 49ers.
- Matthew Stafford: 15/16, 153 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Cooper Kupp: 5 catches, 84 yards
- Tyler Higbee: 4 catches, 34 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Troy Reeder: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
- Taylor Rapp: 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
49ers
- Jimmy Garoppolo: 9/11, 90 yards, 1 interception
- Brandon Aiyuk: 3 catches, 44 yards
- Fred Warner: 6 tackles, 1 TFL
- Dre Greenlaw: 6 tackles
- Arik Armstead: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sack, 2 QB hits
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.