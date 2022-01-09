Skip to main content
Rams vs. 49ers Halftime Report

Halftime score

Rams 17, 49ers 3

Rams first half stats

  • 1st downs: 10
  • 3rd down conversation rate: 7-10
  • Total net yards: 149
  • Rushing yards: 14
  • Passing yards: 135
  • Field goals: 1-1
  • Penalties: 2 (10 yards)
  • Turnovers: 0

Quick analysis

  • Cooper Kupp entered the game needing 136 yards for the single-season receiving yards record, and he's on pace to reach that threshold after recording X yards in the first half.
  • Cam Akers made his miraculous return, coming back from a torn Achilles in mid-July. He totaled 5 yards on three rushing attempts and two receptions in the first half.
  • The Rams owned the time of possession in the first half, holding the ball for double the amount of time the 49ers were on offense.
  • In Week 10 when the Rams and 49ers met earlier this season, Matthew Stafford was intercepted on his first two possessions. This time around, he came out with a vengeance, scoring on each of his first three possessions (two touchdowns and one field goal). 

Players to note in the first half

Rams

  • Matthew Stafford: 15/16, 153 yards, 2 touchdowns
  • Cooper Kupp: 5 catches, 84 yards
  • Tyler Higbee: 4 catches, 34 yards, 2 touchdowns
  • Troy Reeder: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
  • Taylor Rapp: 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

49ers

  • Jimmy Garoppolo: 9/11, 90 yards, 1 interception
  • Brandon Aiyuk: 3 catches, 44 yards
  • Fred Warner: 6 tackles, 1 TFL
  • Dre Greenlaw: 6 tackles
  • Arik Armstead: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sack, 2 QB hits

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

