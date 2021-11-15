Rams' Week 10 Inactives at 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams received crushing news on Saturday when tests came back revealing that wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice. The Rams will be down one of their top offensive players for the remainder of the season.
Meanwhile, for this week against the San Francisco 49ers, L.A. also had Brian Allen, Von Miller, Darious Williams, Ben Skowronek and Dont'e Deayon all listed as questionable for the Week 10 matchup.
Following warmups, the Rams have released which players will be inactive for the Monday night showdown.
Here is the complete list of the Rams and 49ers inactives:
Rams inactives
- WR Robert Woods
- QB Bryce Perkins
- CB Dont'e Deayon
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OL Alaric Jackson
- OL Tremayne Anchrum
- TE Brycen Hopkins
49ers inactives
- RB JaMycal Hasty
- DL Maurice Hurst
- CB Dre Kirkpatrick
- OL Colton McKivitz
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.