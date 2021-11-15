Skip to main content
    November 16, 2021
    Rams' Week 10 Inactives at 49ers

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the 49ers.
    The Los Angeles Rams received crushing news on Saturday when tests came back revealing that wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice. The Rams will be down one of their top offensive players for the remainder of the season.

    Meanwhile, for this week against the San Francisco 49ers, L.A. also had Brian Allen, Von Miller, Darious Williams, Ben Skowronek and Dont'e Deayon all listed as questionable for the Week 10 matchup.

    Following warmups, the Rams have released which players will be inactive for the Monday night showdown.

    Here is the complete list of the Rams and 49ers inactives:

    Rams at 49ers Week 10 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams Week 10 contest against the 49ers.

    Rams Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad Ahead of Week 10 Game vs. 49ers | Team Tracker

    The Rams have made two roster transactions, elevating two players from the practice squad.

    Rams inactives

    • WR Robert Woods
    • QB Bryce Perkins
    • CB Dont'e Deayon
    • OLB Chris Garrett
    • OL Alaric Jackson
    • OL Tremayne Anchrum
    • TE Brycen Hopkins

    49ers inactives

    • RB JaMycal Hasty
    • DL Maurice Hurst
    • CB Dre Kirkpatrick
    • OL Colton McKivitz

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    Rams at 49ers Week 10 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    Rams Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad Ahead of Week 10 Game vs. 49ers | Team Tracker

    Predicting What Odell Beckham Jr.'s Rams Debut Will Look Like vs. 49ers

    Rams at 49ers Week 10: 3 Bold Predictions

    Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Receives Fine From the NFL

    Odell Beckham Jr. Details His Decision That Led Him to Sign With the Rams

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

