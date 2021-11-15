Rams' Week 10 Inactives at 49ers

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams received crushing news on Saturday when tests came back revealing that wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice. The Rams will be down one of their top offensive players for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, for this week against the San Francisco 49ers, L.A. also had Brian Allen, Von Miller, Darious Williams, Ben Skowronek and Dont'e Deayon all listed as questionable for the Week 10 matchup.

Following warmups, the Rams have released which players will be inactive for the Monday night showdown.

Here is the complete list of the Rams and 49ers inactives:

Rams inactives

WR Robert Woods

QB Bryce Perkins

CB Dont'e Deayon

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum

TE Brycen Hopkins

49ers inactives

RB JaMycal Hasty

DL Maurice Hurst

CB Dre Kirkpatrick

OL Colton McKivitz

