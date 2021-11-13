Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers
Odell Beckham Jr.'s role with the Rams just grew considerably following the season-ending ACL injury that Robert Woods suffered on Friday, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
As a result, the Rams will be wasting no time to get Beckham out on the field as he'll make his debut with his new club on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, Schefter reports.
Following the addition of Beckham, Rams coach Sean McVay didn't want to commit to saying he would play in the Week 10 game as the team looked to see how things progress and then reassess from there. However, given the blow that the wide receiver group just suffered in losing Woods, they will turn to Beckham just days after signing his contract.
Surely, it's going to be a process to get Beckham up to speed in learning the playbook, so there does still remain some uncertainty as to how impactful he'll be on Monday night inside Levi's stadium.
Beckham will join forces with Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski as the Rams' wide receiver corps.
Beckham has logged 17 catches for 232 yards in six games this season as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
