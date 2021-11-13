Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers

    Recently signed Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams debut in Week 10 against the 49ers.
    Author:

    Odell Beckham Jr.'s role with the Rams just grew considerably following the season-ending ACL injury that Robert Woods suffered on Friday, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    As a result, the Rams will be wasting no time to get Beckham out on the field as he'll make his debut with his new club on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, Schefter reports

    Following the addition of Beckham, Rams coach Sean McVay didn't want to commit to saying he would play in the Week 10 game as the team looked to see how things progress and then reassess from there. However, given the blow that the wide receiver group just suffered in losing Woods, they will turn to Beckham just days after signing his contract.

    Surely, it's going to be a process to get Beckham up to speed in learning the playbook, so there does still remain some uncertainty as to how impactful he'll be on Monday night inside Levi's stadium.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1146
    Play

    Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers

    Recently signed Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams debut in Week 10 against the 49ers.

    36 seconds ago
    IMG_1145
    Play

    Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

    The Rams' wide receiver group suffered another season-ending injury as Robert Woods tore his ACL.

    36 minutes ago
    IMG-0194
    Play

    Rams GM Les Snead 'Not Concerned' With Odell Beckham Jr.'s Fit Alongside Other Receivers

    General manager Les Snead exemplifies confidence in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s fit with the Rams.

    1 hour ago

    Beckham will join forces with Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski as the Rams' wide receiver corps.

    Beckham has logged 17 catches for 232 yards in six games this season as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1146
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers

    36 seconds ago
    IMG_1145
    News

    Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

    36 minutes ago
    IMG-0194
    News

    Rams GM Les Snead 'Not Concerned' With Odell Beckham Jr.'s Fit Alongside Other Receivers

    1 hour ago
    IMG-0014
    News

    Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

    18 hours ago
    IMG-1057
    News

    Examining How WR Odell Beckham Jr. Fits With the Rams

    22 hours ago
    IMG-1128
    News

    Rams vs. 49ers Week 10 Preview: Will L.A.'s New Additions Have an Impact?

    23 hours ago
    IMG_1127
    News

    Former Teammate John Johnson III Questions Odell Beckham Jr.'s Decision to Join Rams

    Nov 12, 2021
    IMG_1124
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Details Revealed

    Nov 12, 2021