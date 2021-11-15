Predicting What Odell Beckham Jr.'s Rams Debut Will Look Like vs. 49ers

How involved will wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. be in his Rams debut against the 49ers?

When the Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was thought of as a luxury. Only until the team received devastating news on the first day that Beckham showed up at the team headquarters as Robert Woods suffered a season-ending ACL tear, making the addition of Beckham all that more timely.

Beckham is expected to make his Rams debut on Monday night football against the San Francisco 49ers just days after putting the pen to paper and signing a one-year contract with the Rams.

So given his lack of familiarity within coach Sean McVay's offense, what should you expect from the newly-added pass catcher?

Here's our prediction on what Beckham's Rams debut will look like:

Beckham won't be thrusted into the thick of things right off the bat. In fact, he likely won't even start the game. Odds are the Rams run out Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek as the three wide receivers that serve as the team's starters.

Beckham will still get a healthy dose of snaps and receive targets, but ultimately with such limited exposure in catching passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford and still learning the playbook, he'll perhaps be more of a decoy than anything.

You can still expect four or five targets on the night. However, I'd expect the Rams to pick their spots in which they look to get the ball in Beckham's hands.

Another avenue that the Rams may look to get him involved is on special teams. The Rams have seen injuries mount to their kick and punt returners, losing Jake Funk and Tutu Atwell. Therefore, Kupp has been handling the bulk of the duties in recent weeks.

Meanwhile now with Beckham into the fold, instead of running out the Rams' No. 1 offensive weapon in Kupp as the return man, you can expect Beckham to shoulder some of the work.

Beckham didn't do much in the return game for the Browns, but early on in his career as a member of the Giants, he gathered experience as New York's deep man on punts quite regularly. Beckham is an elusive playmaker who can do damage in the open field, so seeing what he can do on special teams is just another method to get him more opportunities with the ball in his hands.

The Rams will have their bye week following the Week 10 matchup at Levi's Stadium, meaning Beckham will have two weeks to get a better grasp on things leading into L.A.'s next game following the 49ers, where they'll head to Lambeau Field and take on the Packers in Week 12.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.