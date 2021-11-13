Rams at 49ers: Week 10 Prediction & Picks

The San Francisco 49ers have won the last four meetings against the Los Angeles Rams. But will their recent success come to an end with a new-look Rams roster, featuring the likes of Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller? Our staff at Ram Digest gives our predictions and picks ahead of the Rams at 49ers Week 10 contest.

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

How can you not be entertained by the Rams' commitment to their craft in continuing to up the ante, adding more star-studded players into the fold? The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. couldn't have been any more timely as Robert Woods suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Beckham will make his Rams debut Monday night against the 49ers, giving L.A. the jolt they need in coming off a devastating loss to the Tennessee Titans. I see quarterback Matthew Stafford bouncing back in a big way, similar to how he responded to a loss earlier this season after falling short to the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers have struggled to muster up a consistent offensive attack and with the Rams' defensive efforts – plus the potential debut of Von Miller – I see the Rams winning this primetime showing in convincing fashion.

Prediction: Rams 31, 49ers 17

Connor O'Brien, Writer

Both teams enter Monday night’s game after brutal losses at home. The Rams struggled in all facets of the game, as a beat-up Matthew Stafford got pummeled. For the 49ers, Levi’s Stadium has been a house of horrors for them, as they haven’t won a home game on their own turf since 2019. The much-scrutinized Jimmy Garoppolo has taken his game up a notch in recent weeks, but that hasn’t translated into wins as San Francisco has dropped five of their last six games. With a fired-up Rams team set to play with perhaps two new additions on the field, I think they squeak out a close one on primetime, rebounding from their shortcomings against the Titans last Sunday night.

Prediction: Rams: 27, 49ers 24

MJ Hurley, Writer

Following one of the worst offensive performances of the season, Matthew Stafford and the Rams have a chance to make a division statement going into their bye week. With Arizona not slowing down, this is a must-win Monday night game. Going into the bye week at 8-2 would keep L.A. right into the thick of things to be in the NFC playoff picture. With Odell Beckham and Von Miller adding even more star power, the bright lights of Los Angeles are putting all of the pressure on Sean McVay for the rest of the season, and that begins Monday. This is a winnable game and one I predict that the Rams do indeed come away victorious.

Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 20

Hunter Hodies, Writer

The Rams are going to come into this matchup upset, and rightfully so. They got beat in every aspect last Sunday against the Titans and now they get a big game against one of their NFC West rivals. The 49ers have been one of the most banged-up teams this season but they do have George Kittle back healthy as he looks to get back to his normal self. L.A.’s secondary will have to be on high alert with him all game long. We all know what happened this week with the Rams adding Odell Beckham Jr. as they’re all-in, and he's set to put his best foot forward in his L.A. debut on Monday night just days after putting the pen to paper, signing his contract. I expect Matthew Stafford to bounce back in a big way, and for the rest of the team to follow suit, defeating the 49ers by two possessions.

Prediction: Rams 30, 49ers 17

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.