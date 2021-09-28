NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division After Week 3

After a strong start by the NFC West division, where do things stack up as we head into Week 4?

Before NFC West matchups begin in Week 4, each team had challenging games in Week 3. Here's how each of the NFC West teams fared last Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams

In what looked to be the best on paper matchup of Week 3, the Rams made a statement win over the Buccaneers. Quarterback Matthew Stafford came alive in the 2nd quarter despite a slow start and wound up throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. In his second game played in his hometown of L.A., wide receiver DeSean Jackson hauled in a 75-yard touchdown, providing a speed threat for the Rams offense. Pass-catcher Cooper Kupp continued his early-season dominance, posting nine catches for 96 yards and two scores.

Quarterback Tom Brady was forced to throw 55 times as the Bucs trailed the Rams for the majority of the contest. Despite struggling to move the ball for a vast majority of the game, Brady threw for 432 yards, a lot of it which was added late in the fourth quarter. Overall, this was an impressive win for the Rams and proved they can beat just about any team in the league.

Next week, the Rams open NFC divisional play when they host the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals

Despite allowing the longest touchdown in NFL history as Jacksonville took a 109-yard kick return to the house, the Cardinals rallied against the Jaguars in convincing style. The turning point came after a James Conner touchdown followed by a pick-six by cornerback Byron Murphy, who took a Trevor Lawerence pass the other direction for a score. It was an efficient performance for quarterback Kyler Murray, who completed 28 of 34 passes for 316 yards and one interception, while added a rushing touchdown. It wasn't the prettiest game for the Red Birds, but they made sure to capitalize on Jacksonville's four turnovers.

With a 3-0 start, the Cardinals look like they could break out as a team this year. A road victory in Tennessee to start the season followed by a narrow home win over the Vikings show they can beat good teams. But with a date with the Rams in Los Angeles next week, the Cardinals will prove whether they genuinely can challenge the division.

San Francisco 49ers

After a slow start, the 49ers picked it up towards the tail end of the first half and carried that momentum into the second half. Tight end George Kittle is still a monster, and the 49ers' defensive line looks similar to the team that carried them to the Super Bowl in 2019. Despite this, the 49ers' offense looks bleak at times, with short passes that didn't allow receivers to run after the catch.

With 37 seconds remaining and no timeouts, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers orchestrated a final drive for the ages. Rodgers showcased the 49ers' major problem: cornerback play. Wide receiver Davante Adams routinely found gaps in the zone and continuously beat his man coverage. With cornerback Jason Verrett out for the season, the 49ers desperately need help in the secondary.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo struggled in the first half before orchestrating the final drive resulting in a Kyle Juszczyk touchdown. His first half did nothing to stop the quarterback controversy that will continue to grow if the 49ers struggle offensively in next week's home date against the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks

After a heartbreaking loss in Week 2 against the Titans, the Seahawks needed a win on the road against the Vikings. Despite an excellent performance from quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks defense was unable to rise to the challenge of Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense.

The defense for the Seahawks was reeling, allowing over 900 yards in the past two games, letting the Vikings complete 9 of 14 3rd down attempts. The only silver lining is wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who appeared to suffer a significant knee injury in the third quarter, later returned to the game. Ultimately, the Seahawks fell short for the second consecutive week.

Next week will be a massive test for the basement-dwelling Seahawks, who enter a huge matchup with the 49ers on Sunday.

