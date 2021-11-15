Rams at 49ers Week 10: 3 Bold Predictions
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will clash on Monday Night Football, meeting for the first of their two games this season. While the 49ers have had the Rams number in recent years, all signs point toward L.A. leading up to this Week 10 matchup.
Here are three bold predictions ahead of Monday Night Football:
Prediction No. 1: Odell Beckham Jr. records 60 yards and one touchdown
Beckham likely won't see a full share of snaps this week as his first practice with the team came just two days ago. But following the season-ending ACL tear to Robert Woods, Beckham's efforts just became all that more important. Even if he isn't announced a starter for the game and only sees a limited number of snaps, I find it hard-pressed to believe that coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford won't find ways to get the ball in the hands of their new playmaker. I think this is a game where Beckham will be used in specific situations and ultimately I see him logging 60 yards and a touchdown.
Prediction No. 2: Von Miller logs a sack and a tackle for loss in his Rams debut
Assuming Miller suits up and plays against the 49ers as McVay said he would as long as there aren't any setbacks to his ankle leading up to game time, I expect Miller to make his presence felt. The 49ers just lost starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey due to a quadriceps injury, so San Francisco will run out backup Tom Compton in his place. This is a matchup that heavily swings in favor of Miller, who has the opportunity to take advantage of a backup. Miller's registered 4.5 sacks over the course of seven games with the Denver Broncos, and I see him adding to his total tonight, tacking on another sack and one tackle for loss.
Prediction No. 3: The 49ers will be held to under 100 yards rushing
The 49ers have been held to under 100 yards rushing just twice this season. However, I see the Rams adding themselves to the list as the third team. This game has all the signs of San Francisco having to play from behind and with that, combined with the Rams' run defense, I think the 49ers' ground game could be taken out of this game. The Rams have held their opponent to under 100 yards rushing in each of their last two games and I think that streak continues Monday night inside Levi's Stadium.
