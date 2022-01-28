Rams' Thursday Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers
The Rams had three players elevated to full capacity according to Thursday's injury report, including left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who missed last week's game with a knee injury.
As for the 49ers, their injury report showed progress with four players practicing in full after being declared as limited or non-participants on Wednesday. However, left tackle Trent Williams still remained distant from Thursday's practice, missing his second consecutive day.
Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the NFC Championship matchup:
Rams Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- OL Joe Noteboom (chest)
- QB John Wolford (illness)
Limited Participant (LP)
- WR Van Jefferson (knee)
- S Taylor Rapp (concussion)
Full Participant (FP)
- DL Greg Gaines (toe)
- RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (knee)
49ers Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- T Trent Williams (ankle)
- RB Jeff Wilson (ankle)
Limited Participant (LP)
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
Full Participant (FP)
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)
- CB Ambry Thomas (knee)
- DL Nick Bosa (rest)
- C Alex Mack (rest)
