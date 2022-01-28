Skip to main content
Player(s)
Trent Williams, Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rapp, Greg Gaines, Van Jefferson
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

The Rams have released its Thursday injury report ahead of the NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

The Rams had three players elevated to full capacity according to Thursday's injury report, including left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who missed last week's game with a knee injury.

As for the 49ers, their injury report showed progress with four players practicing in full after being declared as limited or non-participants on Wednesday. However, left tackle Trent Williams still remained distant from Thursday's practice, missing his second consecutive day.

Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the NFC Championship matchup:

Rams Injury Report

USATSI_17354496

Did Not Participant (DNP)

  • OL Joe Noteboom (chest)
  • QB John Wolford (illness)

Limited Participant (LP)

  • WR Van Jefferson (knee)
  • S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

Full Participant (FP)

  • DL Greg Gaines (toe)
  • RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)
  • OL Andrew Whitworth (knee)

49ers Injury Report

USATSI_16887282

Did Not Participant (DNP)

  • T Trent Williams (ankle)
  • RB Jeff Wilson (ankle)

Limited Participant (LP)

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Full Participant (FP)

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)
  • CB Ambry Thomas (knee)
  • DL Nick Bosa (rest)
  • C Alex Mack (rest)

More from Ram Digest:

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17172332 (1)
Play

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

The Rams have released its Thursday injury report ahead of the NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

46 seconds ago
46 seconds ago
USATSI_17523209
Play

Why Cam Akers is the Rams' Key to Victory

Cam Akers can be the difference-maker in the Rams' NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_14806716
Play

Report: Rams' Ejiro Evero is 'the Leading Candidate' to Become Broncos Defensive Coordinator

Another Rams assistant coach could be on the move during this season's hiring cycle.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_17172332 (1)
News

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

46 seconds ago
USATSI_17523209
News

Why Cam Akers is the Rams' Key to Victory

1 hour ago
USATSI_14806716
News

Report: Rams' Ejiro Evero is 'the Leading Candidate' to Become Broncos Defensive Coordinator

6 hours ago
USATSI_17362634 (1)
News

Von Miller Turned to Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' for Determination to Lift His Game

7 hours ago
USATSI_17479312
News

Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

9 hours ago
USATSI_17480012 (1)
News

Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17172016 (2)
News

Tale of the Tape: Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17067597
News

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Jan 26, 2022