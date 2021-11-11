Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

    The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 10 game against the 49ers.
    The Los Angeles Rams dealt with a surplus of injuries leading up to last week's game and ultimately fell short of victory on Sunday night. With another week in the books, the Rams will remain hopeful that newly acquired outside linebacker Von Miller will be able to make his debut with his new club.

    Meanwhile, center Brian Allen suffered an elbow injury, putting his game status for Monday night in question.

    As for the 49ers, the team announced earlier this week that starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey will miss the remainder of the season following a quad injury. Therefore, San Francisco will be forced to run out a new option to protect the edge.

    Here's how the Rams stack up regarding their Thursday injury report before the Week 10 matchup inside Levi's Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • C Brian Allen (elbow)
    • OLB Von Miller (ankle)
    • OT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
    • OLB Terrell Lewis (rest)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • RB Buddy Howell (ankle)

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

