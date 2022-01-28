Rams Will Get Two Starters Back From Injury in NFC Championship vs. 49ers
The Rams have missed linebacker Ernest Jones since their Week 16 game in Minnesota following a high-ankle sprain that’s sidelined him for four weeks.
Jones was designated for return off injured reserve last week and Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that he'll be good to go for Sunday, making his return to the field.
Another notable return for the Rams is left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who will also be back for Sunday's game following a minor absence.
The Rams were tasked with handing the left tackle duties to backup tackle Joe Noteboom in spite of Whitworth suffering a knee injury in the first quarter of the Wild Card Round against the Cardinals. Whitworth couldn't finish the second half of the game against Arizona and was declared out for the Divisional Round in Tampa Bay last week.
The Rams are getting back two notable starters from injury for Sunday's NFC Championship against the 49ers.
Whitworth will be ready to go against a San Francisco defensive front that features the likes of Nick Bosa, who's recorded a sack on opposing quarterbacks in each of his last three games.
Each team’s final injury report will be released Friday evening, giving further context on how each team stacks up entering this weekend’s win-or-go-home contest.
