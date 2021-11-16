Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. Will Make Rams Debut vs. 49ers

    The Rams will run out two new key additions, featuring Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday night against the 49ers.
    Author:

    The Rams have released their inactive player list ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Levi's Stadium against the 49ers, and L.A.'s newly added players – outside linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – will make their debuts with their new club on Monday Night Football.

    Miller, who was acquired via trade from the Broncos on Nov. 1, missed the Rams game last week against the Titans, as he battles through an ankle injury. After being listed as a limited participant in Friday and Saturday's practice, Miller's ankle has taken strides of improvement, allowing him to take the field for the first time since Week 7.

    Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that assuming no setbacks present themself, he had planned for Miller to play. Miller's game status on the final injury report listed him as questionable but as he was not among the inactives, he'll look to get off on a good footing in his first game with the Rams.

    Miller will work opposite of Leonard Floyd in coming off the edge. The 49ers will be without starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey following a quadriceps injury – having to turn to backup Tom Compton – which should favor Miller and Floyd when rushing off the right side.

    As for Beckham, he's encountered just one practice with his new team. However, the urgency in which he's put into action became much more pressing after wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL. Like Miller, Beckham will get his feet wet with his new team, joining a wide receiver group alongside Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1172
    Play

    Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. Will Make Rams Debut vs. 49ers

    The Rams will run out two new key additions, featuring Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday night against the 49ers.

    48 seconds ago
    IMG-0014
    Play

    Rams' Week 10 Inactives at 49ers

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the 49ers.

    15 minutes ago
    IMG_1166
    Play

    Rams at 49ers Week 10 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams Week 10 contest against the 49ers.

    1 hour ago

    Beckham will be active but factoring in the learning process of the offense, his role may be limited in his debut tonight. The Rams have been looking for reinforcements on special teams to serve as the team's return man, and that's another area where Beckham could be used.

    Kickoff for this Week 10 matchup between the Rams and 49ers is set for Monday, Nov. 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside Levi's Stadium.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1172
    News

    Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. Will Make Rams Debut vs. 49ers

    48 seconds ago
    IMG-0014
    News

    Rams' Week 10 Inactives at 49ers

    15 minutes ago
    IMG_1166
    News

    Rams at 49ers Week 10 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1169
    News

    Rams Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad Ahead of Week 10 Game vs. 49ers | Team Tracker

    2 hours ago
    IMG_1165 2
    News

    Predicting What Odell Beckham Jr.'s Rams Debut Will Look Like vs. 49ers

    5 hours ago
    IMG_1164
    News

    Rams at 49ers Week 10: 3 Bold Predictions

    7 hours ago
    IMG_1151
    News

    Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Receives Fine From the NFL

    Nov 14, 2021
    IMG_1149
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Details His Decision That Led Him to Sign With the Rams

    Nov 13, 2021