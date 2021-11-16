Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. Will Make Rams Debut vs. 49ers

The Rams will run out two new key additions, featuring Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday night against the 49ers.

The Rams have released their inactive player list ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Levi's Stadium against the 49ers, and L.A.'s newly added players – outside linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – will make their debuts with their new club on Monday Night Football.

Miller, who was acquired via trade from the Broncos on Nov. 1, missed the Rams game last week against the Titans, as he battles through an ankle injury. After being listed as a limited participant in Friday and Saturday's practice, Miller's ankle has taken strides of improvement, allowing him to take the field for the first time since Week 7.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that assuming no setbacks present themself, he had planned for Miller to play. Miller's game status on the final injury report listed him as questionable but as he was not among the inactives, he'll look to get off on a good footing in his first game with the Rams.

Miller will work opposite of Leonard Floyd in coming off the edge. The 49ers will be without starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey following a quadriceps injury – having to turn to backup Tom Compton – which should favor Miller and Floyd when rushing off the right side.

As for Beckham, he's encountered just one practice with his new team. However, the urgency in which he's put into action became much more pressing after wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL. Like Miller, Beckham will get his feet wet with his new team, joining a wide receiver group alongside Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski.

Beckham will be active but factoring in the learning process of the offense, his role may be limited in his debut tonight. The Rams have been looking for reinforcements on special teams to serve as the team's return man, and that's another area where Beckham could be used.

Kickoff for this Week 10 matchup between the Rams and 49ers is set for Monday, Nov. 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside Levi's Stadium.

