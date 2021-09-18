Rams DT Aaron Donald Could set a new Franchise Record on Sunday vs. Colts

Ever since defensive tackle Aaron Donald made his NFL debut in 2014, he's never been short of bringing down opposing quarterbacks for sacks.

Donald has logged 86.5 sacks throughout his eight-year career. And most notably, Donald is just one sack shy of tying the organization's franchise sack leader – a record held by Leonard Little, who played for the Rams from 1998-09.

However, Donald is entering just his 112th game. Whereas Little set his mark after accumulating 147 games.

Donald has now reached the age of 30, a threshold that many players begin the downward trajectory of their career. But Donald says he feels strong as ever.

“I feel the same,” Donald said. “I feel good. Man, I feel strong. I feel like I look good. I feel fast. I feel explosive. If anything, I feel a little smarter out there, as far as understanding certain things to play a little faster. It’s just the aches and pains at times last a little longer. So that’s it.”

Donald recorded one sack in the season opener last weekend against the Bears, bringing down quarterback Andy Dalton with 2:18 left in regulation. Meanwhile, Donald had Dalton slip through his hands earlier in the final quarter when teammate Justin Hollins came in to clean up the play, bringing the Chicago signal-caller to the ground.

“I don’t know what was going on,” Donald said on Thursday. “I was letting plays just slip out of my hands. I’ve been working on my grip all week, making sure that everything will be good. I changed my gloves. They’re not getting away no more. I missed the play, but (Hollins) cleaned it up. I was more disappointed in myself but happy for him.”

Donald will face a Colts offensive line in Week 2, which allowed three sacks to the Seahawks defensive front last Sunday.

Donald, who will one day walk the halls of Canton, Ohio as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, will look to add to his sack total and presumably put his name atop the Rams' all-time sack list.

