September 15, 2021
Rams LT Andrew Whitworth Making Donations to Help two Communities

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is making a difference in two communities that he holds close to himself.
Author:

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth has been regarded as a player that presents himself with dignity and a high character. And his supportive nature is out on display once again.

Whitworth announced Wednesday an initiative to help the city of Los Angeles and Louisiana. Following each home game, he will make a donation of $20,000 in an effort to assist with home repairs from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. His focus in L.A. will be centered around helping locals in need move into homes.

Whitworth's Louisiana connection hinges from his time in college when he attended LSU from 2002-2005.

Whitworth has been a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award three times since joining the Rams. Just like he's done in previous seasons, Whitworth is providing a helping hand for those in need of assistance.

Whitworth's “Big Whit Homes for LA Families” program has been a driving force that helps assist the lives of the youth and families in local communities.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

