Rams Announce End of Year Team Award Recipients
The Los Angeles Rams honored Matthew Stafford, Jared Verse, and Tyler Higbee this week, announcing them on Wednesday. All three men were commended for their play, their perseverance, and their impact on what has been a successful 2024 season so far.
Matthew Stafford was awarded the Daniel F. Reeves Memorial Award, given to the team's most valuable player. Stafford has been an unwavering force on an offense that was constantly plugging and playing players due to their growing injury list.
Despite getting repeatedly hit, Stafford continued to display the same amount of courage and toughness that he has been associated with his entire career.
From the Rams release, "the three-time Pro Bowl selection has completed 340-of-517 pass attempts for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He currently ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards, 10th in completions, 12th in passing first downs (176), and 15th in passer rating (93.7). Earlier this season, Stafford passed Eli Manning (366) and moved into sole possession of 10th on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns list with 377. He also passed Dan Marino (4,967) for ninth on the NFL’s all time completions list with 5,174 and moved into 10th on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list with 59,809 career passing yards."
Rookie and recently named Pro BowlerJared Verse took home the Carroll Rosenbloom Memorial Award, given to the team's rookie of the year. Verse has been a dominant addition to a burgeoning defensive line that has terrorized quarterbacks the entire season.
According to the Rams, "Verse leads all rookies in pressures (74), hurries (53) and quarterback hits (18). He is currently tied for second in tackles for loss (11) and fifth in sacks (4.5). Across the NFL, Verse is tied for second in hurries (53), fourth in pressures (74), tied for sixth in fumble recoveries (two) and tied for 26th in tackles for loss (11). In Week 16, Verse joined teammate Braden Fiske as the only rookies in franchise history to record at least 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in their first season. Verse was the fourth defensive linemen taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Carl Ekern Spirit of the Game Award, given to the player who "best exemplifies sportsmanship, ethic, and commitment to teammates" was awarded to Tyler Higbee. Higbee, the longtime Ram tight end has nothing left to prove in his career. Entering his ninth year in the NFL, Higbee is a trusted competitor who was critical in the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI.
Higbee was also awarded the Ed Block Courage Award, "given to a player who is a role model of inspiration, sportsmanship, and courage." Perhaps the most meaningful awards, Higbee has been a grinder behind the scenes. Despite tearing his ACL and MCL in last year's Wild Card game, an injury that could have easily kept him out for the entire year, Higbee worked his tail off to come back, scoring a needed touchdown against the Jets that helped the Rams clinch the NFC West. Higbee has also been praised for his philanthropic work, assisting those in need. According to the Rams, "Higbee purchased gifts for two families served by the Watts-Willowbrook Boys & Girls Club this holiday season. He also purchased items on holiday wish lists for two families in need including grocery gift cards, Visa gift cards to help pay bills, furniture, toys for children, electronics, as well as clothing items for members of each family."
