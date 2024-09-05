Rams Announce Jersey Schedule For 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Rams announced their jersey schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday.
The Rams will don their white jerseys a total of eight times this year, beginning in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Los Angeles will also wear the white jerseys when the team faces the San Francisco 49ers (Week 3 and 15), the Chicago Bears (Week 4), the Seattle Seahawks (Week 9), the New England Patriots (Week 11), the New Orleans Saints (Week 13), and the New York Jets (Week 16).
The Rams will wear their royal jersey seven times this year against the Green Bay Packers (Week 5), the Las Vegas Raiders (Week 7), the Miami Dolphins (Week 10), the Seahawks (Week 12 and 18), the Buffalo Bills, and the Arizona Cardinals.
The Rams will feature the off-white uniform combination, otherwise known as 'bone', in Week 2 against the Cardinals and in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. It seems as though Los Angeles is moving away from this color combination as of late. For the past two seasons, the bone-colored jersey was one of the primary combinations.
As of now, the Rams look like they're prioritizing the royal blue and modern throwback jerseys for the 2024 season. No players were seen wearing the third colorway for media day, indicating that the team is moving on from the bone-colored jersey.
The Rams will open the season in their white uniforms in the Sunday Night Football showdown against the Lions.
The matchup is slated to be a tense game since the teams last faced each other in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
The Lions were the favorite to win, but the Rams certainly gave them a run for their money. In the end, Los Angeles fell short 24-23.
“The best part about last year is that there was real adversity," McVay said. "I think that’s when you find out about people. It’s like when you’re in the storm, how the hell do you handle that stuff? But I was proud as hell of that team, we’ve had some other seasons that we might have gone further, but it’s probably my most rewarding season as a coach.”
The Rams now have both of their star receivers in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua ready to take the stage on Sunday night. Although the Rams lost Aaron Donald to retirement, the defensive unit is full of young and promising talent.
The season opener is set to be a must-watch game.
More Rams: Rams News: 3 Bold Predictions Entering New NFL Season