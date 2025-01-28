Rams Assistant Nate Scheelhaase Completes Interview for OC Job
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off another successful season. The Rams did not do what they ultimately wanted and that is winning a Super Bowl but they still exceeded expectations this past season.
The team faced many challenges all last season. Injuries to key players and on the offensive line it was a battle having the same starting five week in and week out. Through it all the offense managed to hold it down until they got players healthy. Once that happened the offense took off and finished the season off strong. Winning a NFC West title and getting to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Rams have had a successful season since head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead came together in Los Angeles. A big part has been the leadership those two and the rest of the front office have shown over the years. The Rams will continue to have opportunities to compete for Super Bowls if the leadership is consistent.
The McVay coaching tree is also been successful. Over the year different coaches are finding success in other places because of the time they have spent with the Rams.
Now assistant coach Nate Scheelhaase is looking to land an offensive coordinator job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Scheelhaase has completed an interview with the Bucs.
Nate Scheelhaase is entering his first season with the Los Angeles Rams as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist.
Per Rams:
He joined the Rams after spending six seasons on the Iowa State football staff serving in various roles (2018-23). Last season, he served as the Cyclone's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Scheelhaase also spent two years coaching the running backs and wide receivers and took on run game coordinator responsibilities (2021-22). Before splitting duties for the program, he coached the receivers for two seasons (2019- 20) and the running backs for one season (2018).
During his tenure at Iowa State, the Cyclones appeared in five bowl games and began the season in the AP Top 25 in four of six seasons with the program. The Cyclones also finished with a winning record in five of six seasons and the program produced three of the most productive offenses in school history since 2019.
