Rams' Week 1 Inactives vs. Bears
Week 1 of the regular season is finally here. As players continue to prepare in pregame warm-ups for the Sunday night showdown, the Rams have released their list of inactive players.
The Rams' injury report this week listed wide receiver Ben Skowronek (forearm), defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (knee), linebacker Terrell Lewis (rest), offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (rest) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (rest).
However, following Friday's practice, the consensus from the injury report and coach Sean McVay's comments indicated that Skowronek would be the only player to not suit up as a result of injury.
Here is the complete list of the Rams-Bears inactives:
Rams
- QB Bryce Perkins
- S JuJu Hughes
- S J.R. Reed
- OL AJ Jackson
- WR Ben Skowronek
- DL Bobby Brown.
Rams' Week 1 Inactives vs. Bears
The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive list ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Matthew Stafford Directed Offseason Deal to Rams, Blocking Trade with Panthers
Matthew Stafford had a strong influence on where the Lions traded him this offseason
Just how far are the Rams Poised to go in the Matthew Stafford era?
How far can Matthew Stafford take the Los Angeles Rams franchise?
Bears
- QB Nick Foles
- WR Breshad Perriman
- CB Duke Shelley
- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
- OL Lachavious Simmons
- TE Jesper Horsted
- NT Eddie Goldman.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continue Reading:
- Matthew Stafford Directed Offseason Deal to Rams, Blocking Trade to Panthers
- Rams Release Matthew Stafford Hype Video Ahead of L.A. Debut
- Rams Activate Two Players From Practice Squad
- Rams vs. Bears Week 1 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 1 vs. Bears
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.