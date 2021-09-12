September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rams' Week 1 Inactives vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive list ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Author:

Week 1 of the regular season is finally here. As players continue to prepare in pregame warm-ups for the Sunday night showdown, the Rams have released their list of inactive players. 

The Rams' injury report this week listed wide receiver Ben Skowronek (forearm), defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (knee), linebacker Terrell Lewis (rest), offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (rest) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (rest).

However, following Friday's practice, the consensus from the injury report and coach Sean McVay's comments indicated that Skowronek would be the only player to not suit up as a result of injury.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Bears inactives:

Rams

  • QB Bryce Perkins
  •  S JuJu Hughes
  • S J.R. Reed
  • OL AJ Jackson
  • WR Ben Skowronek
  • DL Bobby Brown.

Recommended Articles

IMG-0167 (1)
Play

Rams' Week 1 Inactives vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive list ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

IMG-0118
Play

Matthew Stafford Directed Offseason Deal to Rams, Blocking Trade with Panthers

Matthew Stafford had a strong influence on where the Lions traded him this offseason

IMG-0117
Play

Just how far are the Rams Poised to go in the Matthew Stafford era?

How far can Matthew Stafford take the Los Angeles Rams franchise?

Bears

  • QB Nick Foles
  • WR Breshad Perriman 
  • CB Duke Shelley 
  • LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe 
  • OL Lachavious Simmons 
  • TE Jesper Horsted 
  • NT Eddie Goldman.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0167 (1)
News

Rams' Week 1 Inactives vs. Bears

IMG-0118
News

Matthew Stafford Directed Offseason Deal to Rams, Blocking Trade with Panthers

IMG-0117
News

Just how far are the Rams Poised to go in the Matthew Stafford era?

IMG-0306
News

Watch: Rams Release Matthew Stafford Hype Video Ahead of L.A. Debut

IMG-0016
News

Rams Activate Two Players From Practice Squad Ahead of Week 1 Game | NFL Tracker

IMG-0295
News

Rams vs. Bears: Week 1 Prediction Picks

IMG-0366
News

Rams vs. Bears Week 1 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow

IMG-0358
News

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 1 vs. Bears