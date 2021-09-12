Rams' Week 1 Inactives vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams have released their inactive list ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Week 1 of the regular season is finally here. As players continue to prepare in pregame warm-ups for the Sunday night showdown, the Rams have released their list of inactive players.

The Rams' injury report this week listed wide receiver Ben Skowronek (forearm), defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (knee), linebacker Terrell Lewis (rest), offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (rest) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (rest).

However, following Friday's practice, the consensus from the injury report and coach Sean McVay's comments indicated that Skowronek would be the only player to not suit up as a result of injury.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Bears inactives:

Rams

QB Bryce Perkins

S JuJu Hughes

S J.R. Reed

OL AJ Jackson

WR Ben Skowronek

DL Bobby Brown.

Bears

QB Nick Foles

WR Breshad Perriman

CB Duke Shelley

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

OL Lachavious Simmons

TE Jesper Horsted

NT Eddie Goldman.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.