Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 1 vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears have a few injuries to monitor on Wednesday's Week 1 injury report as the game gets closer.

It's game week for the Los Angeles Rams and with that comes the release of the team injury report.

Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (knee) was a non-participant in practice. However, coach Sean McVay said he remains on track to play in Sunday's season opener.

Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Terrell Lewis both did not practice Wednesday as they were given rest days.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek (forearm) was a limited participant in practice. Skowronek had surgery on his forearm after breaking it in the first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. His initial timetable to return was four to six weeks, so he appears to be on the front end of his scheduled return.

As far as the Chicago Bears, who will be coming into Los Angeles for the Week 1 showdown, they have their fair share of injuries as well. In fact, it's a considerable amount of players listed given that the season has yet to begin. With 13 players on the injury report, only defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (knee/ankle) missed practice because of an ongoing injury. The rest were either limited or full participants with the exception of tight end Jimmy Graham who was out with a rest day.

A few notable Bears that were limited in Wednesday's practice: linebacker Khalil Mack (groin), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (back) and linebacker Robert Quinn (back).

Sunday's matchup will kickoff at 5:20 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.