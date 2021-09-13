Matthew Stafford sets new Career-Highs in Rams Debut

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford put together a performance in Week 1 that featured two career-high milestones.

Matthew Stafford came into Los Angels and set two new career highs in his first game in a Rams uniform.

The long-awaited offseason talk about what he could presumably do as a member of the Rams came to fruition Sunday night, and Stafford didn't disappoint. The Rams were forced to punt just once as all the other drives resulted in a touchdown or field goal.

Two things Stafford hasn't done in his NFL career were achieved in Week 1.

Stafford's career-highs set vs. Bears:

156.1 passer rating

12.3 yards per attempt

Stafford's career-bests prior to his L.A. debut came in 2015 against the Saints when he posted a 148.6 passer rating, and in 2017 against the Packers when he averaged 11.14 yards per attempt.

You would have to imagine this isn't going to be the norm for every game. However, Stafford is still just in the early stages of learning coach Sean McVay's complex offensive system so the room for growth is certainly there.

Stafford's downfield throwing ability is top-notch and with McVay finally having a passer that can let it rip, he may be tempted to unleash the deep ball on a more regular basis than seen in seasons prior.

Nonetheless, the Stafford experience is off to a hot start and as things unfold a step further in the coming weeks, we'll get a deeper understanding of what the Rams can achieve under their new star quarterback.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.