Rams vs. Bears: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Rams take on the Bears in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football. Here's how to watch and listen to the season opener.

Primetime Sunday Night Football from SoFi Stadium will kick off the Rams' 2021 regular season. A year after its official opening, SoFi Stadium will be at full capacity for its first regular-season game.

Expectations are high to kick off the season in Los Angeles. With new quarterback Matthew Stafford at the reins of the offense, coach Sean McVay will have the ability to open up the playbook — something he was unable to do with Jared Goff as the team's quarterback. A more prolific offense could be the result for their offensive mastermind coach.

On the flip side, the Chicago Bears are hopeful they found their quarterback of the future. Justin Fields shined in the preseason, but is expected to learn from the sideline in this game. In the meantime, Andy Dalton will be the Week 1 starter for the Bears.

Barring an injury, Dalton is expected to play the whole game. But, McVay told reporters they will be ready if Fields emerges, saying “I think it would be naive for us not to prepare for them to be able to utilize him in some form or fashion,” McVay told reporters earlier this week.

With Fields, a more mobile quarterback, he could perhaps be used in specific packages that the Bears have installed just for him as a result of his running ability.

Game Information: Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams

Current Records: Chicago Bears (0-0) vs Los Angeles Rams (0-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: NBC (Local and National)

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

