Rams' Friday Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
The Rams elevated safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Christian Rozeboom's injury status on their Friday injury report. Meanwhile, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and left tackle Andrew Whitworth were added to the injury report and noted as non-participants.
As for the Bengals, they had just one change to their injury report, as offensive lineman Jackson Carman was downgraded to a non-participant after participating in full on Thursday.
Here's how the Rams and Bengals stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report:
Rams Injury Report
Did Not Practice (DNP)
- OL Joe Noteboom (chest)
- RB Cam Akers (shoulder)
- TE Tyler Higbee (knee)
- DB Grant Haley (quadricep)
- WR Van Jefferson (knee)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (quadricep)
Full Participant (FP)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (elbow)
- S Taylor Rapp (concussion)
Bengals Injury Report
Did Not Practice (DNP)
- TE CJ Uzomah (knee)
- G Jackson Carman (back)
Limited Participant (LP)
- DE Cam Sample (groin)
- WR Staley Morgan (hamstring)
- DT Josh Tupou (knee)
Full Participant (FP)
- DE Trey Hendrickson (illness)
- DE Wyatt Ray (ankle)
