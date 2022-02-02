Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals

Watch: Trailer for Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Features Star-Studded Group

The official trailer to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show exemplifies the city of Los Angeles.

The Rams and Bengals will clash at Super Bowl LVI with the winner hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. But just like previous years, there’s more to the operation of the NFL's championship game than just strictly the play on the field.

The yearly event that is the Super Bowl is generally full of glitz and glamor, and the city of Los Angeles is looking to do no different.

This year's halftime show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. 

A preview of almost four minutes on what to expect from the artists has been released. You can view the official trailer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show by watching below:

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17600425
Play

Watch: Trailer for Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Features Star-Studded Group

The official trailer to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show exemplifies the city of Los Angeles.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
USATSI_13580243
Play

Sean McVay, Zac Taylor Are on the Brink of Making Super Bowl History

History will be made in Super Bowl LVI as it relates to Sean McVay and Zac Taylor.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17357400
Play

Sean McVay Takes Blame for Questionable Challenge Attempts, Timeout Usage vs. 49ers

Rams coach Sean McVay shoulders the blame for mishandling the team's use of timeouts against the 49ers in the NFC title game.

17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Among the talent coming to this year's performance, the star-studded group collectively has won 44 Grammy Awards.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_17600425
News

Watch: Trailer for Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Features Star-Studded Group

1 minute ago
USATSI_13580243
News

Sean McVay, Zac Taylor Are on the Brink of Making Super Bowl History

1 hour ago
USATSI_17357400
News

Sean McVay Takes Blame for Questionable Challenge Attempts, Timeout Usage vs. 49ers

17 hours ago
USATSI_16743944 (2)
News

Rams 'Not Closing the Door' on Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph-Day Returning for Super Bowl

22 hours ago
USATSI_17592149
News

Rams vs. Bengals: The Price it Takes to Attend Super Bowl LVI

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_17591056
News

Rams Injury News: Updates on TE Tyler Higbee, S Taylor Rapp

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_17591631
News

Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_17591325
News

5 Takeaways From the Rams' 20-17 NFC Championship Win Over the 49ers

Jan 31, 2022