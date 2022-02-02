Watch: Trailer for Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Features Star-Studded Group
The Rams and Bengals will clash at Super Bowl LVI with the winner hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. But just like previous years, there’s more to the operation of the NFL's championship game than just strictly the play on the field.
The yearly event that is the Super Bowl is generally full of glitz and glamor, and the city of Los Angeles is looking to do no different.
This year's halftime show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
A preview of almost four minutes on what to expect from the artists has been released. You can view the official trailer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show by watching below:
The official trailer to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show exemplifies the city of Los Angeles.
Among the talent coming to this year's performance, the star-studded group collectively has won 44 Grammy Awards.
Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest.