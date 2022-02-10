Skip to main content
Tyler Higbee, Joseph Noteboom
Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

The Rams and Bengals have released its injury report following Thursday's practice.

LOS ANGELES – The Rams' Thursday injury report saw just minimal changes as offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited. Meanwhile, running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee), who were limited to begin the week, were each upgraded to full.

As for the Bengals, tight end CJ Uzomah (knee) was upgraded to limited after being a non-participant on Wednesday.

Here's how the Rams and Bengals stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report:

Rams Injury Report

Did Not Practice (DNP)

  • TE Tyler Higbee (knee)

Limited Participant (LP)

  • OL Joe Noteboom (chest)

Full Participant (LP)

  • RB Cam Akers (shoulder)
  • LB Christian Rozeboom (elbow)
  • DB Grant Haley (quad)
  • S Taylor Rapp (concussion)
  • WR Van Jefferson (knee)
  • CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder)
  • OL Andrew Whitworth (quad)

Bengals Injury Report

Limited Participant (LP)

  • TE CJ Uzomah (knee)

Full Participant (LP)

  • DE Cam Sample (groin)
  • WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring)
  • DT Josh Tupou (knee)
  • G Jackson Carman (back)

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

