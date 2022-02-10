Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
LOS ANGELES – The Rams' Thursday injury report saw just minimal changes as offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited. Meanwhile, running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee), who were limited to begin the week, were each upgraded to full.
As for the Bengals, tight end CJ Uzomah (knee) was upgraded to limited after being a non-participant on Wednesday.
Here's how the Rams and Bengals stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report:
Rams Injury Report
Did Not Practice (DNP)
- TE Tyler Higbee (knee)
Limited Participant (LP)
- OL Joe Noteboom (chest)
Full Participant (LP)
- RB Cam Akers (shoulder)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (elbow)
- DB Grant Haley (quad)
- S Taylor Rapp (concussion)
- WR Van Jefferson (knee)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (quad)
Bengals Injury Report
Limited Participant (LP)
- TE CJ Uzomah (knee)
Full Participant (LP)
- DE Cam Sample (groin)
- WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring)
- DT Josh Tupou (knee)
- G Jackson Carman (back)
