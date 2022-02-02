Sean McVay, Zac Taylor Are on the Brink of Making Super Bowl History

History will be made in Super Bowl LVI as it relates to Sean McVay and Zac Taylor.

Ever since the Rams struck gold in 2017 when they hired Sean McVay as the team's head coach, there's been a new wave around the NFL of hiring young offensive minds.

Names such as Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers, Matt LeFleur of the Packers and Zac Taylor of the Bengals, are just a few other examples in which organizations have hired young innovative minds and found success while doing so.

Specifically, McVay and Taylor are on the doorstep of reaching history when their two teams take the field for Super Bowl LVI. McVay, 36, and Taylor, 38, will become the youngest head coaching matchup in Super Bowl history.

Not to mention, Taylor was hired by Cincinnati in 2019 following his time spent in L.A. as an understudy of McVay. Taylor spent two seasons on McVay's coaching staff, consuming the role of the assistant wide receivers coach in 2017 and the Rams' quarterbacks coach in 2018.

If the Rams win Super Bowl LVI, McVay will become the youngest head coach to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, while Taylor has the opportunity to become the second-youngest coach if the Bengals come out on top.

Mike Tomlin of the Steelers currently holds the active record for the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, who was 36-years-old and 11 months.

While McVay has just five years of head coaching experience and Taylor now on his third season, both are younger than the head coaches who’ve been hired during this year’s hiring cycle.

McVay hasn't endured a lengthy time at the helm of the Rams, but his coaching tree has begun to grow in size. In addition to Taylor, McVay's other protege's include LeFleur of the Packers and Brandon Staley of the Chargers.

Meanwhile, three McVay assistants have been interviewed for head coaching jobs throughout the last month, featuring offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown.

