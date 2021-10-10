Updated Future Bets: Where do the Oddsmakers Place the Rams?
The NFL season now sits in Week 5 where the picture is becoming more clear which teams are legitimate and which teams are pretenders.
As for the Los Angeles Rams, they currently hold a 4-1 record, trailing the Arizona Cardinals atop the NFC West. In looking ahead, the Rams have the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans due up on their schedule the next three weeks.
After a month of football in the books, let’s take a look at the odds that pertain to future bets – specifically where the Rams fall on each list:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
To win NFC West:
Rams +120
Cardinals +140
49ers +500
Seahawks +1,200
To win NFC Championship
Bucs +275
Rams +375
Packers +400
Cardinals +800
Cowboys +800
Outright winner (Super Bowl)
Chiefs +550
Bucs +600
Rams +800
Bills +800
Packers +900
To win MVP
Kyler Murray +500
Josh Allen +600
Patrick Mahomes +600
Tom Brady +800
Justin Herbert +900
Matthew Stafford +1,000
Best regular-season record
Bucs +350
Bills +600
Chiefs +700
Rams +750
Cardinals +750
