    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Updated Future Bets: Where do the Oddsmakers Place the Rams?

    Where have the oddsmakers placed the Rams among future bets?
    Author:

    The NFL season now sits in Week 5 where the picture is becoming more clear which teams are legitimate and which teams are pretenders. 

    As for the Los Angeles Rams, they currently hold a 4-1 record, trailing the Arizona Cardinals atop the NFC West. In looking ahead, the Rams have the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans due up on their schedule the next three weeks.

    After a month of football in the books, let’s take a look at the odds that pertain to future bets – specifically where the Rams fall on each list:

    *All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

    To win NFC West: 

    Rams +120

    Cardinals +140

    49ers +500

    Seahawks +1,200

    To win NFC Championship 

    Bucs +275

    Rams +375

    Packers +400

    Cardinals +800

    Cowboys +800

    Outright winner (Super Bowl)

    Chiefs +550

    Bucs +600

    Rams +800

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0739
    Play

    Updated Future Bets: Where do the Oddsmakers Place the Rams?

    Where have the oddsmakers placed the Rams among future bets?

    1 minute ago
    IMG-0738
    Play

    Watch: Rams WR Robert Woods Mic'd Up in Week 5 Win Over Seahawks

    Rams wide receiver Robert Woods was mic'd up during the Week 5 game against the Seahawks. Take a listen to what he had to say.

    1 hour ago
    IMG-0661 (1)
    Play

    Rams' Sean McVay Pleased with the Duo of Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel

    Rams coach Sean McVay has liked the production from Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel through the first five games.

    21 hours ago

    Bills +800

    Packers +900

    To win MVP

    Kyler Murray +500

    Josh Allen +600

    Patrick Mahomes +600

    Tom Brady +800

    Justin Herbert +900

    Matthew Stafford +1,000

    Best regular-season record

    Bucs +350

    Bills +600

    Chiefs +700

    Rams +750

    Cardinals +750

    Continue reading:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

    IMG-0739
    News

    Updated Future Bets: Where do the Oddsmakers Place the Rams?

    1 minute ago
    IMG-0738
    News

    Watch: Rams WR Robert Woods Mic'd Up in Week 5 Win Over Seahawks

    1 hour ago
    IMG-0661 (1)
    News

    Rams' Sean McVay Pleased with the Duo of Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel

    21 hours ago
    IMG-0733
    News

    Sean McVay Delivers Encouraging Assessment of CB Robert Rochell

    22 hours ago
    IMG-0730
    News

    McVay Gives Injury Updates on Stafford, Floyd, Higbee, Williams

    Oct 8, 2021
    IMG-0016
    News

    Rams CB Darius Williams Dealing With Ankle Sprain | Team Tracker

    Oct 8, 2021
    IMG-0727
    News

    5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 5 Win Over Seahawks

    Oct 8, 2021
    IMG-0726
    News

    Jalen Ramsey vs. DK Metcalf: By the Numbers

    Oct 8, 2021