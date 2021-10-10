Updated Future Bets: Where do the Oddsmakers Place the Rams?

Where have the oddsmakers placed the Rams among future bets?

The NFL season now sits in Week 5 where the picture is becoming more clear which teams are legitimate and which teams are pretenders.

As for the Los Angeles Rams, they currently hold a 4-1 record, trailing the Arizona Cardinals atop the NFC West. In looking ahead, the Rams have the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans due up on their schedule the next three weeks.

After a month of football in the books, let’s take a look at the odds that pertain to future bets – specifically where the Rams fall on each list:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

To win NFC West:

Rams +120

Cardinals +140

49ers +500

Seahawks +1,200

To win NFC Championship

Bucs +275

Rams +375

Packers +400

Cardinals +800

Cowboys +800

Outright winner (Super Bowl)

Chiefs +550

Bucs +600

Rams +800

Bills +800

Packers +900

To win MVP

Kyler Murray +500

Josh Allen +600

Patrick Mahomes +600

Tom Brady +800

Justin Herbert +900

Matthew Stafford +1,000

Best regular-season record

Bucs +350

Bills +600

Chiefs +700

Rams +750

Cardinals +750

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.