Rams Bitter Rival Seahawks Getting Healthier Before Key Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) are tied at the top of the NFC West with their division rival Seattle Seahawks (8-6) who are preparing for the Minnesota Vikings (12-2). Injuries have plagued them the past few weeks, but could be very well vanish this week as the Rams hope for a Vikings win.
Both divisional opponents are tied with the same record of 8-6, but the Rams hold a slight advantage for first place over the Seahawks with their Week 9 overtime win on the road. The two teams will meet again in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium and this week will help depend on how much that game means.
The Seahawks listed 18 players in their Week 16 injury report, but only three players have them ruled out for their game against the Vikings. In a game that the Seahawks need to win, their banged offensive weapons may be back in full this week in a crucial spot.
Question marks loomed over running back duo Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet along with quarterback Geno Smith regardinger their health. Walker had missed the past two weeks with a calf injury and Charbonnet looked like he was not going to play early in the week.
After both rushers did not practice on Wednesday, it seemed as if the Seahawks would be without a good chunk of their scoring attack. By the end of the week, both guys were fully practicing and will be ready to go as they look to keep pace with the Rams in the division.
Smith suffered a lower body injury in last week's home loss to the Green Bay Packers (10-4) and had to come out for the remainder of the contest. He practiced in full this week and seemingly will suit up and start this week. The Seahawks are two different teams with and without Smith at quarterback.
If the Rams find a victory over the Jets on Sunday and the Seahawks fall to the Vikings, it will give the Rams a one-game lead in the division with two regular season games left to play. The two divisional opponents will meet in Week 18 with potentially the division on the line when that game comes.
The Vikings seemed like they were going to have a fairly easy time walking into Lumen Field and beating the Seahawks to continue their seven-game win streak. With the Seahawks getting all their weapons healthy, it will be a much closer game than originally expected.
