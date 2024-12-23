Rams' Bitter Rival Shanahan Rips Reporter Amid 49ers' Demise
The 2024 NFL season has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster for the San Francisco 49ers, and head coach Kyle Shanahan may be getting frustrated.
You understand why Shanahan is becoming a bit bristly, as the 49ers went from making the Super Bowl last February to not even qualifying for the playoffs this season.
Plus, some are even wondering if San Francisco should part ways with him.
Well, recently, Shanahan was asked about whether or not he should reinvent himself with the Niners' laboring, and his response was telling.
"That's what you try to do every single week," Shanahan said. "That's what you try to always do, but you don't ... just say, 'Hey, today I'm going to try to run the wishbone offense and stuff.' It's what are the players that you have, what do you believe in, and what gives those guys the best chance to succeed?"
Shanahan does have a bit of a point. As an NFL coach, you never want to enter a game employing hte same strategy you did the week prior.
However, the question that was asked is also entirely valid.
Let's remember that Shanahan's offensive genius has long been debated, especially in big games.
He was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, and his 49ers blew 10-point leads in both of their Super Bowl losses to the Kansas City Chiefs.
And at this point, with San Francisco sitting at 6-9, it's fair to wonder if Shanahan may have to change a few things in his playbook.
"But reinventing yourself as you ask, I did that having a mustache this offseason for a little bit," added Shanahan. "That's how I would look at that."
So, clearly, Shanahan was annoyed by the question, and you can certainly glean that he wants this miserable campaign to end.
There are only three weeks left, and the Niners would have to run the table just to finish with a winning records.
Yes, San Francisco has been ravaged by injuries this year, but there are also obvious problems that would be plaguing the Niners even if they were fully healthy.
