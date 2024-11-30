Rams' Bitter Rival Slammed With More Brutal News
It's hard to imagine things getting much worse for the San Francisco 49ers, who have lost their last two games to fall to 5-6 and are dealing with more injuries every week.
Well, the 49ers are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a game that could ultimately determine their postseason fate, and they may have to do it without one of their best players for the second straight week.
Offensive tackle Trent Williams did not play in San Francisco's Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to an ankle injury, and he has also been ruled out against the Buffalo Bills, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.
Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Williams couldn't even put weight on the ankle.
"Williams didn't practice on Wednesday. And in the locker room, he was seen using a knee scooter, which means his knee was resting on a scooter while his injured ankle was elevated off the ground. Which means he doesn't want to put any weight on it," wrote Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated.
The fact that Williams can't go Sunday spells even more bad news for an offense that mustered just 10 points against the Packers. Of course, that was with Brock Purdy sidelined, but the Niners haven't exactly been lighting it up offensively even with Purdy healthy.
The 49ers entered the 2024 campaign with sky-high expectations after making it all the way to the Super Bowl last February.
San Francisco boasted what appeared to be the best roster in the NFL, as the Niners were absolutely loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.
But whether it has been injuries, underwhelming performance or sideline altercations, nothing has seemed to go the 49ers' way this season.
The fact that the Los Angeles Rams—in spite of how rough of a start they had to the year—are actually tied with San Francisco just goes to show how much the Niners have labored.
There is still time for the 49ers to make a playoff push, but with each passing week, it's looking less and less likely that San Francisco will qualify for the postseason.
