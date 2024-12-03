Rams Bitter Rival Suffers Another Major Injury
The Los Angeles Rams' bitter rival San Francisco 49ers just received news that their All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was going to likely miss the rest of the season with a knee injury after just coming back four weeks ago. Running back Jordan Mason will join him.
Mason suffered a high ankle sprain the 49ers' 35-10 loss on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night and will join the injured reserve list as well, per Adam Schefter. This is the second running back that the 49ers will lose in the past 24 hours.
Mason is in his third in the league, all with the 49ers. He was the lead back when McCaffrey was out earlier this season and has totaled 789 rush yards and three touchdown scores on 153 carries. His services were integral to the 49ers offense and they will now be without another skill player.
With both McCaffrey and Mason now out, the main running back will be rookie back Isaac Guerendo who has seen a fair amount of touches this season in McCaffrey absence from the first nine weeks of the season. The 49ers cannot get out of their own way and continue to see more players injured.
Guerendo has seen just 42 carries for a total of 246 rushing yards and two scores. He will be the lead back without anybody currently behind him to help carry the load. The only other running back on the team is fourth-year back Elijah Mitchell who is on injured reserve and receiving hamstring surgery.
With a 5-7 record, the 49ers' playoff chances are slim to none and deactivating McCaffrey for the rest of the season is the right move. But losing Mason for the next four to six weeks is just an insufferable blow to an already struggled offense that had lost by a combined 53 points the past two weeks.
The 49ers are the most injured team in the NFL besides maybe the Detroit Lions and have just not had much like in finding success or staying healthy. They were one of the top favorites to win the Super Bowl coming into the season and have crumbled that away with losses and major injuries.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE