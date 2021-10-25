Report: Rams Trade LB Kenny Young to Broncos
The NFL trade deadline is nearing and the Rams have just dipped their toes into making moves.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams are trading linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
This move comes by surprise given how well Young has played this season. In seven games, he's totaled 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.
Young was due $2.18 million this season, so the Rams will clear that off the books, which could also indicate that another move is soon to follow.
The Rams drafted linebacker Ernest Jones in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and this move will presumably allow the rookie more playing time.
The Rams have traded away one of their starting linebackers.
The Broncos will be Young's third team across three seasons, coming from the Baltimore Ravens prior to landing in L.A. three years ago.
Denver has encountered a surplus of injuries at linebacker so the move to acquire Young indicates an effort to fill the void.
