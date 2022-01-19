Rams OC Kevin O'Connell Quickly Becoming in High Demand for Head Coaching Interviews
Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is quickly becoming the hottest candidate for head coaching vacancies across the NFL.
O'Connell has reportedly received requests to be interviewed for the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans head coaching job.
O'Connell will interview with the Broncos on Thursday and Vikings on Friday, as reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. His date to interview with the Texans has not been yet made public knowledge.
But it is worth noting that O'Connell was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft by Nick Caserio, who now consumes the general manager role in Houston.
O'Connell, 36, is in his second season as the Rams offensive coordinator after previously holding the same role in Washington for the 2019 season. Although O'Connell isn't L.A.'s offensive play-caller, he has a vital part in the Rams' weekly game-planning as well as a hands-on approach with Matthew Stafford and the rest of the team's quarterbacks.
Because these positions would be a promotion for O'Connell, the Rams are unable to block to move if he's offered the position like they’re eligible to do for a lateral offensive coordinator job.
Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown have also drawn head coaching interest. Morris is expected to interview with the Vikings and Brown with the Miami Dolphins.
