Report: Rams Will Attempt to Extend LB Von Miller Past the 2021 Season

The Rams will look to extend linebacker Von Miller beyond the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams have signaled they are all in. From trading for Matthew Stafford this offseason to giving Leonard Floyd a mega-contract extension and now acquiring Von Miller – they've been big buyers over the last year with sights set on a Super Bowl.

Miller, who the Rams pulled off the blockbuster deal one day ahead of the trade deadline, will however be a free agent following the completion of the 2021 season.

So in theory, if Miller decides to test his free agency market, this move could perhaps be a rental for the Rams.

However, the Rams reportedly have plans for Miller to stick around beyond this season, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Breer wrote the following:

"Plus, Miller’s in a contract year anyway (the Rams will try to keep him past this year, I’m told), and only would’ve brought Denver back no more than a comp fifth-rounder in 2023 if he bolted in free agency"

Miller's contract this season has $9.7 million remaining. While the Rams would be inclined to inherit the rest of his contract, the trade also included the Broncos picking up $9 million of his remaining salary, so the Rams will be paying Miller less than $1 million for the rest of the year.

When Miller becomes a free agent this offseason, his contract demands will presumably be lower than the previous deal he signed with the Broncos which paid him an average annual value of $19 million across six seasons.

According to Spotrac, Miller's market value if he hits free agency sits at $10.3 million annually.

The Rams have an abundance of stars on the roster, so keeping Miller longterm will perhaps require some salary cap adjustments to fit him under the threshold.

