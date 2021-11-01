Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Rams to Acquire Star Pass Rusher Von Miller From Broncos

    The Rams are finalizing a deal to acquire Von Miller ahead of the NFL deadline.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams are pushing all their chips in the middle of the table as they're trading for star pass-rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2022 second and third-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The move comes a week after the Rams traded inside linebacker Kenny Young to the Broncos, clearing additional cap space for L.A. However, in this move to acquire Miller, the Broncos will pay $9 million of Miller’s remaining $9.7 million salary, Schefter says.

    Aside from parting ways with future draft picks, the Rams aren't tied to a big contract in bringing Miller into the fold.  

    Miller has recorded 4.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits and 19 tackles through seven games this season, indicating that he's well back to his true form following last season's ankle injury that he suffered prior to Week 1, missing the entire year.

    The Rams defense adds yet another future Hall of Famer to its unit with the acquisition of Miller, combining forces with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

    Miller's first game will presumably come on Sunday Night Football when the Rams take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

    Miller will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year but for now, the Rams are all in with their sights set on the Super Bowl.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest.

