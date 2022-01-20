Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Divisional Round at Buccaneers

The Rams have released its Thursday injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers.

The Rams injury report this week is fairly limited with most of the concern surrounding around left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion). Both of which have been sidelined through this week's practice thus far, meaning their game status will likely be further determined as things progress closer to game day.

As for the Bucs' Thursday injury report, they added more names to their long list of players that were sidelined or participated on a limited basis, bringing their total to 12 players that were restricted from a full participation.

Here's how the Rams and Bucs stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Divisional Round matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

OL Andrew Whitworth (knee)

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

Limited Participant (LP)

WR Brandon Powell (ribs)

LB Troy Reeder (ankle)

WR Ben Skowronek (back)

Buccaneers Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

QB Tom Brady (rest)

WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring)

C Ryan Jensen (ankle)

RB Ronald Jones (ankle)

NT Steve McLendon (rest)

WR Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen)

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (personal matter)

T Tristan Wirfs (ankle)

Limited Participant (LP)

RB Giovani Bernard (hip/knee)

LB Lavonte David (foot)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring)

T Josh Wells (quadriceps)

Full Participant (FP)

OLB Shaquil Barrett (knee)

S Mike Edwards (elbow)

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.