With a matchup full of glitz and glamour as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to town to square off against the Los Angeles Rams, having key players with a clean bill of health is critical.
Rams coach Sean McVay missed Wednesday's practice with a non-COVID-19 illness. However, he returned to the practice field in preparation for the Week 3 contest on Thursday.
The Bucs, however, are expected to be without pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul after he received a second opinion on his injured shoulder and was recommended to rest it, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. With no ruling officially made regarding Pierre-Paul's game designation, he is likely to be inactive this weekend.
Here's how the Rams and Bucs stack up regarding the team's injury status from Thursday ahead of the Week 3 matchup:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participate (DNP)
- RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)
- OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)
Limited participant (LP)
Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
The Rams have released their second injury report ahead of the Week 3 game against the Buccaneers.
Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow
What are the main storylines ahead of the Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 matchup?
Rams HC Sean McVay Returns to Practice Thursday Following Wednesday's Absence
Sean McVay is back on the practice field on Thursday after missing Wednesday due to an illness.
- TE Jacob Harris (hip)
Full participant (FP)
- DT Aaron Donald (rest)
- LT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
Bucs Injury Report
Did not participate (DNP)
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand/shoulder)
- WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen)
- DT Steve McLendon (rest)
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.