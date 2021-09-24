Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

The Rams have released their second injury report ahead of the Week 3 game against the Buccaneers.

With a matchup full of glitz and glamour as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to town to square off against the Los Angeles Rams, having key players with a clean bill of health is critical.

Rams coach Sean McVay missed Wednesday's practice with a non-COVID-19 illness. However, he returned to the practice field in preparation for the Week 3 contest on Thursday.

The Bucs, however, are expected to be without pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul after he received a second opinion on his injured shoulder and was recommended to rest it, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. With no ruling officially made regarding Pierre-Paul's game designation, he is likely to be inactive this weekend.

Here's how the Rams and Bucs stack up regarding the team's injury status from Thursday ahead of the Week 3 matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participate (DNP)

RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)

OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)

Limited participant (LP)

TE Jacob Harris (hip)

Full participant (FP)

DT Aaron Donald (rest)

LT Andrew Whitworth (rest)

Bucs Injury Report

Did not participate (DNP)

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand/shoulder)

WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen)

DT Steve McLendon (rest)

