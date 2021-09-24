September 24, 2021
Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

The Rams have released their second injury report ahead of the Week 3 game against the Buccaneers.

With a matchup full of glitz and glamour as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to town to square off against the Los Angeles Rams, having key players with a clean bill of health is critical. 

Rams coach Sean McVay missed Wednesday's practice with a non-COVID-19 illness. However, he returned to the practice field in preparation for the Week 3 contest on Thursday.

The Bucs, however, are expected to be without pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul after he received a second opinion on his injured shoulder and was recommended to rest it, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. With no ruling officially made regarding Pierre-Paul's game designation, he is likely to be inactive this weekend.

Here's how the Rams and Bucs stack up regarding the team's injury status from Thursday ahead of the Week 3 matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participate (DNP)

  • RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)
  • OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)

Limited participant (LP)

  • TE Jacob Harris (hip)

Full participant (FP)

  • DT Aaron Donald (rest)
  • LT Andrew Whitworth (rest)

Bucs Injury Report

Did not participate (DNP)

  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand/shoulder)
  • WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen)
  • DT Steve McLendon (rest)

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

