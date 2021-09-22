Two of the NFL's top teams in the NFC will clash this Sunday when the Rams and Buccaneers face off in Week 3.
With both teams entering the early-season showdown holding 2-0 records, questions will be answered regarding who the top team in the conference presumably is.
Here's how the Rams and Bucs stack up regarding the team's injury status before this Sunday's Week 3 matchup:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participate (DNP)
- RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)
- OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)
- DT Aaron Donald (rest)
- LT Andrew Whitworth (rest)
Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
The Rams have released their first injury report ahead of the Week 3 game against the Buccaneers.
Buccaneers Could be Without Antonio Brown in Week 3 vs. Rams
The Buccaneers could be short-handed in Week 3 against the Rams.
Data Shows Rams CB Darious Williams is Among the Most Underrated Players
Should Rams cornerback Darious Williams get more credit than what he tends to receive?
Bucs Injury Report
Did not participate (DNP)
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand/shoulder)
- WR/KR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen)
Continue Reading:
- Bucs Could be Without WR Antonio Brown in Week 3 vs. Rams
- Broncos sign LB Micah Kiser off Rams' Practice Squad
- NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division After Week 2
- SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 3?
- Sean McVay says he has to do a Better Job at Getting DeSean Jackson Involved
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.