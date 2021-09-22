September 22, 2021
Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

The Rams have released their first injury report ahead of the Week 3 game against the Buccaneers.
Author:

Two of the NFL's top teams in the NFC will clash this Sunday when the Rams and Buccaneers face off in Week 3.

With both teams entering the early-season showdown holding 2-0 records, questions will be answered regarding who the top team in the conference presumably is.

Here's how the Rams and Bucs stack up regarding the team's injury status before this Sunday's Week 3 matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participate (DNP)

  • RB Darrell Henderson (ribs)
  • OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)
  • DT Aaron Donald (rest)
  • LT Andrew Whitworth (rest)

Bucs Injury Report

Did not participate (DNP)

  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand/shoulder)
  • WR/KR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen)

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

