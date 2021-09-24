September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Buccaneers have ruled out two players ahead of their matchup against the Rams.
Author:

As the 2021 NFL season gets underway, injuries have taken off at an alarming rate thus far.

With the Buccaneers set to make the trek to Los Angeles and go head-to-head with the Rams, two Tampa Bay players have already been ruled out for the Week 3 contest.

Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul have been declared out against the Rams. 

Pierre-Paul got a second opinion on his injured shoulder and was recommended rest, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The veteran pass-rusher led Tampa Bay in sacks last season, however, he was yet to bring down the quarterback in any of the team's first two games in 2021.

Recommended Articles

IMG-0548
Play

Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Buccaneers have ruled out two players ahead of their matchup against the Rams.

42 seconds ago
IMG-0543
Play

Behind Enemy Lines: Rams vs. Buccaneers Q&A with All Bucs

To preview the Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 showdown, we're going behind the enemy lines featuring a Q&A with Sports Illustrated's All Bucs publisher Zach Goodall.

3 hours ago
IMG-0541
Play

SI Fantasy: Los Angeles Rams to Start/Sit in Week 3

Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano offers insight on who to start and who to sit in his latest column. Who on the Rams does he highlight?

3 hours ago

Mickens, however, serves as a depth option at wide receiver, while also handling the kick and punt return duties. While he's on the smaller scale of receivers, he presents a jolt in the return game, averaging 29 yards per attempt on kick returns and an average of 10.5 yards on punt returns.

This will leave the Bucs with rookie pass-rusher Joe Tyron-Shoyinka to fill the void of Pierre-Paul and presumably Scotty Miller to get more action in the return duties with Mickens unavailable.

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0548
News

Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out in Week 3 vs. Rams

42 seconds ago
IMG-0543
News

Behind Enemy Lines: Rams vs. Buccaneers Q&A with All Bucs

3 hours ago
IMG-0541
News

SI Fantasy: Los Angeles Rams to Start/Sit in Week 3

3 hours ago
IMG-0536
News

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

17 hours ago
IMG-0516
News

Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3 Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow

17 hours ago
IMG-0535 (1)
News

Rams HC Sean McVay Returns to Practice Thursday Following Wednesday's Absence

20 hours ago
IMG-0531
News

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Strives to Stay Even-Keeled After Strong Start to 2021

Sep 23, 2021
IMG-0534
News

Report: Bucs Expected to be Without LB Jason Pierre-Paul in Week 3 vs. Rams

Sep 23, 2021