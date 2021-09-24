Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Buccaneers have ruled out two players ahead of their matchup against the Rams.

As the 2021 NFL season gets underway, injuries have taken off at an alarming rate thus far.

With the Buccaneers set to make the trek to Los Angeles and go head-to-head with the Rams, two Tampa Bay players have already been ruled out for the Week 3 contest.

Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul have been declared out against the Rams.

Pierre-Paul got a second opinion on his injured shoulder and was recommended rest, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The veteran pass-rusher led Tampa Bay in sacks last season, however, he was yet to bring down the quarterback in any of the team's first two games in 2021.

Mickens, however, serves as a depth option at wide receiver, while also handling the kick and punt return duties. While he's on the smaller scale of receivers, he presents a jolt in the return game, averaging 29 yards per attempt on kick returns and an average of 10.5 yards on punt returns.

This will leave the Bucs with rookie pass-rusher Joe Tyron-Shoyinka to fill the void of Pierre-Paul and presumably Scotty Miller to get more action in the return duties with Mickens unavailable.

