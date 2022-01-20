Rams at Buccaneers Divisional Round: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet for the second time this season in the NFC Divisional Round at Raymond James Stadium.
The Rams have won six of their last seven contests, riding high as they look to continue their productive ways on the road against a Tampa Bay team in which L.A. beat 34-24 in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium.
Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Al Michaels, color commentator Chris Collinsworth and sideline reporters Michelle Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen on the call.
Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Regular Season Records: Rams (12-5), Buccaneers (13-4)
Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12:00 p.m. PT
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay, Florida)
Previous Meeting: Rams defeated the Bucs 34-24 in Week 3.
Odds: Rams +3
TV: NBC
Streaming: FuboTV
Radio: 93.1 JACK FM
