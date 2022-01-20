Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Divisional Round at Buccaneers

The Rams have released its Wednesday injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers.

The first injury report of the week notes six Rams' players who were held out of practice or participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Most notably, safety Taylor Rapp didn’t practice as he remains in concussion protocol and left tackle Andrew Whitworth was held out due to a knee injury suffered in Monday night's game.

As for the Buccaneers, they have an abundance of players who popped up on this week's injury report, including their standout left tackle Tristian Wirfs as he nurses an ankle injury.

Here's how the Rams and Bucs stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report leading up to the Divisional Round matchup:

Rams Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

OL Andrew Whitworth (knee)

Limited Participant (LP)

WR Brandon Powell (ribs)

LB Troy Reeder (ankle)

WR Ben Skowronek (back)

Buccaneers Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring)

C Ryan Jensen (ankle)

RB Ronald Jones (ankle)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring)

WR Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen)

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related)

T Tristan Wirfs (ankle)

Limited Participant (LP)

RB Giovani Bernard (hip/knee)

LB Lavonte David (foot)

T Josh Wells (quadriceps)

Full Participant (FP)

OLB Shaquil Barrett (knee)

S Mike Edwards (elbow)

